Centrica plc Extends Partnership with WNS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021   

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, recently agreed to extend its partnership with Centrica plc, an international energy services and solutions company, to help the utilities company transform its customer experience delivery. WNS will continue to combine the strength of its domain expertise and analytics prowess to deliver a personalized customer experience shaped by real-time insights.

WNS has co-created a transformation roadmap with Centrica to deliver a Unified Customer Experience (CX) across all channels including WhatsApp and SMS, driving seamless omni-channel experiences. WNS will also maximize First Contact Resolutions to deliver enhanced customer lifetime value, reduced cost-to-serve and improved customer retention.

“We are delighted to continue our long standing partnership with Centrica as they seek to create superior customer experience powered by analytical insights while also enabling the adoption of digital and self-serve channels,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“Personalised customer communications, especially through the increasing use of digital channels are integral to the Centrica experience. With WNS, we have been able to and will continue to enable meaningful conversations across all channels with a ‘here to serve’ mentality for our customers,” said Lesley Avinou, Head of Accounts & Billing and Partnerships, Centrica.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2021, WNS had 46,918 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

