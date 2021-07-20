checkAd

New Ethernet PHYs Enable Multidrop Bus Architecture, Enhancing Industrial Networks’ Scalability and Functionality

Microchip’s LAN867x family of Ethernet PHYs is the first to implement the IEEE 10BASE-T1S single-pair Ethernet technology standard for connecting devices in industrial networks

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart manufacturing is driving efficiencies in automation as digital networks increasingly connect machines, production line equipment and robotics. Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) networks that are critical to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) rely on Ethernet for interoperability and to speed data transmission and ensure security. The LAN867x family of 10BASE-T1S PHYs, a new solution available today from Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP), expands Ethernet connectivity to the very edges of industrial networks, simplifying architectures and reducing risk for designers.

Microchip’s LAN867x Ethernet Physical Layer (PHY) transceivers are high-performance, small-footprint devices enabling connections to standard system devices including sensors and actuators that previously required their own communication systems.

With the LAN867x devices, all-Ethernet infrastructures in OT and IT systems can be expanded to the edges of the network. Microchip’s LAN867x devices eliminate the need for gateways that in the past were needed to interconnect incompatible communication systems. The single pair of wires reduces cost, while the multidrop bus architecture reduces the need for expensive switches and enhances scalability. Several nodes can operate on the same bus line with high data throughput.

Microchip’s LAN8670, LAN8671 and LAN8672 Ethernet PHYs are the industry’s first designed and validated to the new 10BASE-T1S standard for single-pair Ethernet released by IEEE. 10BASE-T1S addresses the challenges of creating all-Ethernet architectures for industrial applications such as process controls, building automation and consolidation of systems with multiple interconnection technologies. The configuration enables a multidrop (bus line) topology, fewer cables, development on printed circuit boards, with up to at least eight nodes and up to at least a 25-meter range.

All-Ethernet infrastructures simplify architectures by using well-known communication and security mechanisms. This reduces cost and risk when designing new systems. Additional advantages of Ethernet include use of the same protocol independent from physical layer speed, and operation within established security infrastructures and ecosystems.

