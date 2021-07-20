Entourage Health Announces Preliminary Record Q2 Revenues of $13.6 Million and Confirms Financial Results Call to be Held on August 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET

“The launch of our expanded portfolio of products, increased retail sales presence and distribution across Canada - combined with further developments in our medical sales platform - resulted in sequential quarter growth and a meaningful increase in our Q2 revenue,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman. “Our continued transformation initiatives, cost improvements and steadily growing consumer demand for our top-selling Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis dried flower, pre-rolls, vapes, live resin, and multi-pack products have positioned us well for further growth. With the expected addition of craft brand Royal City Cannabis to our portfolio, we’re looking forward to expanding our consumer offerings and bringing additional value to our shareholders.”

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) ( TSX-V:ENTG ) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“ Entourage ” or the “ Company ”), is pleased to announce preliminary unaudited revenues of $13.6 million (1) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, representing another sequential quarter of record sales growth across its adult-use and medical sales channels. The Company plans to file its second quarter 2021 financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis pre-market on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Entourage will host a conference call the same day at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review the results, provide an operational update and discuss recent milestones.

Conference Call Details:

The conference call will be hosted by Mr. Scorsis and CFO, Beth Carreon. Management will be available for questions following opening remarks.

Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Time: 10 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in Number: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-4610. International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Participants, please dial in and ask to join the Entourage call Replay Dial-in: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-6413. International Toll: 1-604-638-9010

Replay Access Code: 7459

Available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until September 10, 2021

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In July 2021, Entourage signed a definitive agreement to acquire craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences Inc. which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropagation and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Upon the acquisition’s expected closing in late August 2021, craft brand Royal City Cannabis will be added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis are sold. Entourage is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels.