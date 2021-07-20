checkAd

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Brenda Marczi, PharmD, as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, and Granting of Inducement Award

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:05  |  31   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TCON), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted cancer therapeutics and utilizing a cost efficient, CRO-independent product development platform to partner with ex-U.S. companies to develop and commercialize innovative products in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Brenda Marczi, PharmD, as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, and the granting of an inducement equity award to Dr. Marczi.

“We are very pleased to welcome Brenda to the senior management team at TRACON,” said Charles Theuer, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. “Her vast regulatory affairs experience working with the FDA will be instrumental to TRACON as we execute on our plan to complete the ENVASARC trial.”

Dr. Marczi brings more than three decades of regulatory affairs experience to TRACON. Dr. Marczi’s past roles include Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Ferring Pharmaceuticals where she was responsible for all U.S. regulatory activities, including the launch and commercialization activities for the breakthrough designation gene therapy product for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Dr. Marczi also held senior roles at Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Berlex (now Bayer AG), where she oversaw the filing of multiple successful New Drug Applications.

“I am thrilled to join the impressive team at TRACON during such a pivotal time in the Company’s development of envafolimab. I look forward to helping the Company achieve its goal of commercializing novel oncology therapies,” said Dr. Marczi.

In connection with the appointment of Dr. Marczi as Sr. Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Marczi was issued an inducement award consisting of an option to purchase an aggregate of 60,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The option was granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) under the TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Amended and Restated 2015 Equity Incentive Plan (the "2015 Plan”) and was approved by TRACON’s Compensation Committee. The option has an exercise price per share equal to $4.90, which was the closing price of TRACON’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on the date of grant. The option vests over four years, with 25% of the option shares vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining 75% of the option shares vesting in monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The option has a 10-year term, and is subject to the terms and conditions of the 2015 Plan and applicable stock option agreement.

