checkAd

Akoya to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:05  |  19   |   |   

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 562-0146 for domestic callers or (661) 567-1226 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 8057237. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

Investor Contact:
David Deuchler
Gilmartin Group LLC
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:
Michelle Linn
Bioscribe, Inc.
774-696-3803
michelle@bioscribe.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Akoya to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021 MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the market close on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
EMCORE to Host Navigation & Inertial Sensing Webinar with Inside GNSS Magazine on Wednesday, July ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Lithium Activities Update for Western Australia
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
EnWave Signs Commercial License Agreement with Major Colombian Dairy Company, Sells 10kW REV ...
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
ContraFect Announces Multiple Publications on CF-296 Demonstrating Potent In Vivo Antimicrobial ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board