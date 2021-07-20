MTG Earnings Below Consensus as Sales Decline Organically by 3%
- Organic decline of 3%
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK 155 million vs. estimate SEK 157 million
- Q2 EBIT SEK 12 million vs. estimate SEK 30.2 million
- CEO says work to further diversify our gaming vertical through strategic M&A has continued
- Says live games have continued to perform well. Gaming revenues increased by 14 percent at constant currencies
- Says organic sales growth being impacted by tough comparisons; says expect this trend to continue into Q3
