MTG Earnings Below Consensus as Sales Decline Organically by 3%

Autor: PLX AI
20.07.2021, 14:05  |  19   |   |   

  • (PLX AI) – MTG Q2 sales SEK 1,198 million vs. estimate SEK 1,242 million.
  • Organic decline of 3%
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA SEK 155 million vs. estimate SEK 157 million
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 12 million vs. estimate SEK 30.2 million
  • CEO says work to further diversify our gaming vertical through strategic M&A has continued
  • Says live games have continued to perform well. Gaming revenues increased by 14 percent at constant currencies
  • Says organic sales growth being impacted by tough comparisons; says expect this trend to continue into Q3
