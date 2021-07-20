checkAd

Resonate Blends Creates New Cannabis-Infused Product Category with Koan Cordials

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 14:04  |  42   |   |   

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), announced its Koan Cordials, the world’s first cannabis-infused cordial, are currently available in California.

The Koan Cordials product line is a non-alcoholic, water-soluble liquid made from cannabis and botanical extracts. Resonate Blends’ Koan Cordials offer six unique experience blends—Balance, Calm, Create, Delight, Play, Wonder—that use Vertosa’s advanced water-dispersible solutions that are far more bioavailable than conventional oils. Consumers benefit from a consistent experience and more rapid onset, which allows for greater control and metered dosing. Koan Cordials combine the wellness benefits of a tincture with the sociability of a vape or pre-roll.

Resonate Blends selected Vertosa as a research and development partner due to the companies’ shared belief in the power of natural ingredients and science working in concert to create better alternatives to lifestyle and wellness products.

“At Resonate, our mission is to optimize the qualitative aspects of the cannabis experience,” said Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “This means we dig deep into the science, the process, the quality of the ingredients and most importantly, the people and companies we work with. Our collaboration with Vertosa to make the vision of our inaugural product line a reality has been extraordinary. Together, we developed unique emulsification processes that support the precision effects that are critical to our products’ unique form factor and value proposition. We see our category breaking Cordials as the first of many collaborations with Vertosa and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

With the launch of the world’s first cannabis cordial, Resonate Blends’ patent-pending Koan Cordials combine THC (psychoactive), CBD (non-intoxicating) with botanical terpenes to deliver an all-natural, plant-derived, single-dosed experience that can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or poured into any beverage. Koan Cordials offer the benefits of both tinctures and beverages and combine Vertosa’s emulsion technology with Resonate Blends’ proprietary formulations to deliver consistent and precise experiences, each and every time.

Seite 1 von 2
Resonate Blends Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Resonate Blends Creates New Cannabis-Infused Product Category with Koan Cordials Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCQB:KOAN), a Wellness Lifestyle cannabis holding company (“Resonate” or “the Company”), announced its Koan Cordials, the world’s first cannabis-infused cordial, are currently available in California. The Koan Cordials …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Resonate Blends Selects MARS as Statewide Distribution Partner for Koan Cordials
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Resonate Blends to Host Virtual Roadshow on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 2: 30 p.m. Eastern Time
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Resonate Blends Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten