Resonate Blends Creates New Cannabis-Infused Product Category with Koan Cordials

The Koan Cordials product line is a non-alcoholic, water-soluble liquid made from cannabis and botanical extracts. Resonate Blends’ Koan Cordials offer six unique experience blends—Balance, Calm, Create, Delight, Play, Wonder—that use Vertosa’s advanced water-dispersible solutions that are far more bioavailable than conventional oils. Consumers benefit from a consistent experience and more rapid onset, which allows for greater control and metered dosing. Koan Cordials combine the wellness benefits of a tincture with the sociability of a vape or pre-roll.

Resonate Blends selected Vertosa as a research and development partner due to the companies’ shared belief in the power of natural ingredients and science working in concert to create better alternatives to lifestyle and wellness products.

“At Resonate, our mission is to optimize the qualitative aspects of the cannabis experience,” said Geoff Selzer, CEO of Resonate. “This means we dig deep into the science, the process, the quality of the ingredients and most importantly, the people and companies we work with. Our collaboration with Vertosa to make the vision of our inaugural product line a reality has been extraordinary. Together, we developed unique emulsification processes that support the precision effects that are critical to our products’ unique form factor and value proposition. We see our category breaking Cordials as the first of many collaborations with Vertosa and we couldn’t be more delighted.”

With the launch of the world’s first cannabis cordial, Resonate Blends’ patent-pending Koan Cordials combine THC (psychoactive), CBD (non-intoxicating) with botanical terpenes to deliver an all-natural, plant-derived, single-dosed experience that can be enjoyed straight out of the bottle or poured into any beverage. Koan Cordials offer the benefits of both tinctures and beverages and combine Vertosa’s emulsion technology with Resonate Blends’ proprietary formulations to deliver consistent and precise experiences, each and every time.