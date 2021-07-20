checkAd

Xperi Celebrates 15th Anniversary of HD Radio Technology in BMW Cars in North America

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”) recognizes the 15th anniversary of the launch in a US vehicle of HD Radio, the most successfully deployed commercial digital radio system worldwide. In September of 2005, HD Radio technology, which BMW Group described at that time in a press release as ‘one of the most significant advances in radio broadcasting history,’ first came into the vehicle market as an option in BMW 2006 7 Series and 6 Series models.

“There is no question that, 15 years ago, as the first car partner for the HD Radio system, BMW Group helped revolutionize dashboard entertainment, leading the charge in bringing digital radio into vehicles and offering advanced radio services to car owners,” said Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Connected Car. “We are grateful for the innovative thinking of BMW Group that continues to bring forward-looking technologies into vehicles, helping to shape the future of the in-cabin experience.” Today, HD Radio comes standard in all BMW models in the USA.

Launched in model year 2006 vehicles, HD Radio technology is a digital broadcast system for AM and FM radio stations. It broadcasts a digital signal over traditional radio frequencies, allowing for up to three additional channels of new audio programming with crystal clear, static-free sound, as well as on-screen information such as: album art, station logos, song & artist info, traffic, weather and critical emergency alerts.

Today, HD Radio is available in more than 75 million automobiles worldwide, and has achieved an estimated 85 billion+ listening hours in cars since 2005. Ninety-five+ percent of all Americans are able to receive an HD Radio signal, with 79% of all radio listening to stations broadcasting via HD Radio Technology.

Building on 15 years of HD Radio success and innovation, Xperi has developed a wider range of solutions designed to improve the in-vehicle experience in addition to HD Radio: DTS AutoSense and DTS AutoStage. DTS AutoSense comprises occupancy and driver monitoring systems implemented at the edge. DTS AutoStage, built on the largest and deepest data set of broadcast and music metadata, combines over the air broadcast with IP-delivered content for a robust, richer, more personalized in-cabin infotainment experience.

“As vehicles offer more and more immersive entertainment features to vehicle occupants, it is important to continue to develop technologies that ensure these richer experiences can be consumed and enjoyed with safety as a key consideration, something that the BMW Group continues to do,” said Jury. “Xperi and the BMW Group have partnered to develop the future of the in-cabin experience.”

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, DTS AutoStage, DTS AutoSense, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corporation

XPER-P

