Northleaf Infrastructure Capital Partners III Holds Final Closing, Raising More Than US$1.4 Billion

Northleaf Capital Partners (Northleaf) announced today that it has held the final closing for its third pooled infrastructure fund, Northleaf Infrastructure Capital Partners III (NICP III), raising more than US$1.4 billion of commitments and exceeding the original target of US$1.25 billion. Northleaf’s infrastructure program is focused on direct, long-term investments in mid-market assets in OECD countries, providing investors with stable, consistent cash flow from assets that deliver essential services.

Northleaf’s infrastructure fundraise attracted capital commitments from a broad range of institutional limited partners globally, including both new and existing investors, comprising public and private pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, consultants, financial institutions and family offices.

“This fundraise marks an important milestone for our infrastructure program and represents significant progress towards Northleaf’s international fundraising objectives, having attracted investors from North America, Europe and Asia," said Stuart Waugh, Managing Partner of Northleaf. “We would like to thank all of our investors – both existing and new – for their support and confidence in our team, track record and mid-market investment strategy.”

NICP III has already completed five investments, including the recently announced acquisition of UK-based Quickline Communications. “We are excited about several promising opportunities under development for NICP III and have strong momentum in our deal pipeline,” said Jamie Storrow, Managing Director and co-head of infrastructure at Northleaf. “Our established team continues to successfully source, execute and manage on-strategy investments, with the goal of delivering relative value to our investors.”

NICP III’s final closing builds on a strong year of continued growth across Northleaf’s global private markets platform. Northleaf recently announced the final closing of its second closed-end global private credit fund and a related separately managed account, raising more than US$900 million to invest in performing loans to global mid-market companies. With recent fundraising across its three core private markets strategies (infrastructure, private credit and private equity), Northleaf has now raised more than US$17 billion in capital commitments and serves more than 150 institutional investors globally. Northleaf is currently raising capital for the next generation of its global private equity funds and certain of its private credit funds.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$17 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments under management on behalf of public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf’s 150-person team, located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal and New York, is focused exclusively on sourcing, evaluating and managing private markets investments globally. Northleaf’s portfolio includes more than 400 active investments in 40 countries, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.




