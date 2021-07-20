checkAd

WinQuik(TM) App Adds Cash Prizes to Solo-Play and 1 v. 1 Gametypes, Users Can Now Win Money By Playing Trivia Games by Themselves or Against Family and Friends

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 14:15  |  40   |   |   

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its free-to-play WinQuik™ App has added two new …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its free-to-play WinQuik™ App has added two new ways for users to win money in addition to the app's weekly live trivia game, The Big Game, featuring host Pooch Hall. User's can now win free money by playing all three of the app's unique game types.

Foto: Accesswire

New changes to WinQuik™ App include the debut of two new leaderboards paying out cash prizes to top performers. Over the course of a week, WinQuik's™ new technology will track how many 1 v. 1 game types each user played and won against their friends and family. The same tracking process will occur for WinQuik's™ solo-play game type. These are trivia games users can play by themselves up to three times a day. Every Thursday night at 9pm ET, new leaderboards will be posted on the app and cash prizes awarded.

WinQuik™ is also upping the competition by allowing each of its three weekly leaderboards to show clickable usernames of winners from the previous week. Any registered WinQuik™ user can click on a top performer's name and challenge them to a 1 v. 1 trivia battle directly.

"WinQuik is about competition and winning cash. We want our loyal users to be rewarded for not only winning the games they play, but also for playing all three game types as frequently as possible. The more you challenge your friends and family and win, the more chances you have of winning cash," said Clickstream Chief Content Officer Amber Theoharis. "As a diehard competitor myself, I love the new leaderboard feature that allows the average Joe to take a shot at the champs. Who doesn't want to replace the names of last week's winners with their own?"

WinQuik's™ weekly Thursday night trivia show The Big Game with host Pooch Hall continues to be a fan favorite with participation numbers up 68% in June over May. In the live game type, those who answer all the questions right in the fastest amount of time can claim the weekly cash prize. As WinQuik™ continues to grow, Hall will appear in more places within the app interface guiding the user experience through new features.

On July 1st, WinQuik™ entered beta testing for a fourth game type called The Daily Dozen. This game taps into those who like to make predictions on the outcome of sporting events by offering the chance to win free money if a user's intuition is correct.

Seite 1 von 2
ClickStream Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WinQuik(TM) App Adds Cash Prizes to Solo-Play and 1 v. 1 Gametypes, Users Can Now Win Money By Playing Trivia Games by Themselves or Against Family and Friends BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its free-to-play WinQuik™ App has added two new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RedHill Biopharma Announces Last Patient Out
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
American Manganese Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
Green Stream Holdings, Inc.'s (OTC: GSFI) Chuck's Vintage Opens NYC Location; Sponsors Polo ...
Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
Golden Valley Bancshares Reports Second Quarter Results (Unaudited)
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) President to Appear on Newsmax TV’s New to the Street, Sunday, July 18, ...
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21ClickStream Corp. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 21st, 2021, from 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM ET
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Clickstream Subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Much-Anticipated Launch of the Nifter(TM) Music NFT Marketplace Is Set for Friday July 30th, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Reports Extraordinary Growth of Almost 22% in New Downloads During This Past Week
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Unprecedented Growth with Over 1 Million Messages During the Past Two Weeks
Accesswire | Analysen
23.06.21HeyPal(TM) Achieves Top 10 Rank in 25 Countries Among iOS Education Apps During First Week of Global Launch
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21Clickstream Announces WinQuik(TM) App Continues to Grow on a Monthly Basis and now Exceeds 40,000 Unique Users
Accesswire | Analysen