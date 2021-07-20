WinQuik(TM) App Adds Cash Prizes to Solo-Play and 1 v. 1 Gametypes, Users Can Now Win Money By Playing Trivia Games by Themselves or Against Family and Friends

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its free-to-play WinQuik™ App has added two new …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its free-to-play WinQuik™ App has added two new ways for users to win money in addition to the app's weekly live trivia game, The Big Game, featuring host Pooch Hall. User's can now win free money by playing all three of the app's unique game types.

New changes to WinQuik™ App include the debut of two new leaderboards paying out cash prizes to top performers. Over the course of a week, WinQuik's™ new technology will track how many 1 v. 1 game types each user played and won against their friends and family. The same tracking process will occur for WinQuik's™ solo-play game type. These are trivia games users can play by themselves up to three times a day. Every Thursday night at 9pm ET, new leaderboards will be posted on the app and cash prizes awarded.

WinQuik™ is also upping the competition by allowing each of its three weekly leaderboards to show clickable usernames of winners from the previous week. Any registered WinQuik™ user can click on a top performer's name and challenge them to a 1 v. 1 trivia battle directly.

"WinQuik is about competition and winning cash. We want our loyal users to be rewarded for not only winning the games they play, but also for playing all three game types as frequently as possible. The more you challenge your friends and family and win, the more chances you have of winning cash," said Clickstream Chief Content Officer Amber Theoharis. "As a diehard competitor myself, I love the new leaderboard feature that allows the average Joe to take a shot at the champs. Who doesn't want to replace the names of last week's winners with their own?"

WinQuik's™ weekly Thursday night trivia show The Big Game with host Pooch Hall continues to be a fan favorite with participation numbers up 68% in June over May. In the live game type, those who answer all the questions right in the fastest amount of time can claim the weekly cash prize. As WinQuik™ continues to grow, Hall will appear in more places within the app interface guiding the user experience through new features.

On July 1st, WinQuik™ entered beta testing for a fourth game type called The Daily Dozen. This game taps into those who like to make predictions on the outcome of sporting events by offering the chance to win free money if a user's intuition is correct.