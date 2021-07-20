checkAd

Nolato Posts Mixed Results, with Sales Missing Estimates

Autor: PLX AI
20.07.2021, 14:08  |  34   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nolato Q2 sales SEK 2,786 million vs. estimate SEK 2,862 million.Q2 EBITA SEK 336 million vs. estimate SEK 332 millionQ2 net income SEK 291 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.9EBITA margin has been impacted by a dilutive effect from the acquisition of …

  • (PLX AI) – Nolato Q2 sales SEK 2,786 million vs. estimate SEK 2,862 million.
  • Q2 EBITA SEK 336 million vs. estimate SEK 332 million
  • Q2 net income SEK 291 million
  • Q2 EPS SEK 0.9
  • EBITA margin has been impacted by a dilutive effect from the acquisition of GW Plastics
  • CEO says saw some cost inflation and component shortages
