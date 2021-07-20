Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nolato Posts Mixed Results, with Sales Missing Estimates (PLX AI) – Nolato Q2 sales SEK 2,786 million vs. estimate SEK 2,862 million.Q2 EBITA SEK 336 million vs. estimate SEK 332 millionQ2 net income SEK 291 millionQ2 EPS SEK 0.9EBITA margin has been impacted by a dilutive effect from the acquisition of …



