

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.07.2021 / 14:15

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Simone Last name(s): Bagel-Trah

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Shareholders' Committee

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006048432

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 832,056 preferred shares in a community of heirs with one other person who is subject to the reporting requirements according to Art. 19 MAR and 3 other persons who are not subject to the reporting requirements according to Art. 19 MAR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2021-07-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

