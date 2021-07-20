Biocept Welcomes Linda Rubinstein and Antonino Morales to Board of Directors, Names Director Samuel Riccitelli as Chairman

Rubinstein and Morales each brings extensive financial expertise and leadership experience to the Board, supporting Biocept’s focus on strategic growth and the advancement of its oncology diagnostics franchise. With these two additions, Biocept’s Board will increase from seven Directors to nine.

Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays, products and services, has appointed Linda Rubinstein and Antonino Morales to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The company also named Director Samuel D. Riccitelli as Chairman of the Board, succeeding long-time Chair David Hale and interim Chair M. Faye Wilson, both of whom remain Directors.

“We are proud to expand and strengthen our Board of Directors with these new appointments, which we believe will support recent business momentum and guide our long-term success,” said Michael Nall, President and CEO of Biocept. “Sam will provide strong governance, leadership and insight as Chairman, while Linda and Antonino bring fresh perspectives, diverse backgrounds and a wealth of valuable experience to the Board. We are especially grateful to David Hale for serving as our previous Chairman and to Faye Wilson for stepping up as interim Chair.”

Rubinstein has over 30 years of financial and capital markets experience in life sciences and investment banking. As CFO of public and private companies, she has contributed to strategy and operations, executed financial transactions, and delivered corporate and investor positioning. Since 2010 she has been a partner at FLG Partners, where she provides financial and strategic consulting services to life science and other companies such as Apexigen, ArmaGen, Five Prime, Kezar Life Sciences, Ingenuity Systems, iPierian and True North. Previously, she was a Principal at RDJ Advisors. Rubinstein also served as Vice President and CFO at Solexa, a biotech company with a leading DNA sequencing platform for genetic analysis, where in 2006 she helped negotiate the sale to Illumina, a global leader in genomics.

Morales is a CPA and brings more than 30 years of broad international executive leadership experience in financial consulting, business development, operations, regulatory compliance, and risk management. He has worked with leading organizations such as Citibank, Bank of America, Arthur Anderson and Mazda North America, as well as with entrepreneurial start-ups. Most recently, Morales was president and CEO of Apoyo Financiero, Inc., a California based Community Development Financial Institution where he led a major digital transformation of the business model resulting in increased sales and profit growth.