MTG Drops 7% as Organic Decline Trend Seen Continuing
- (PLX AI) – MTG shares fell 7% after earnings missed expectations and the company said the organic growth decline is a trend that will continue in the third quarter.
- MTG posted an organic decline of 3% in Q2
- CEO cited tough comparisons to last year and said trend is expected to continue in Q3
