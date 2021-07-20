Foresight: Eye-Net Launches Pilot Project With Multinational Japanese Company

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., initiated a pilot project with the IT subsidiary of a multi-billion dollar multinational Japanese company to test its Eye-Net(TM) Protect cellular-based vehicle-to-everything (V2X) accident prevention solution. The pilot project will evaluate Eye-Net's solution for possible integration as an application layer into the car-to-everything (C2X) platform of the Japanese company to create potentially safer driving environments.

This additional pilot project expands Eye-Net's activity in the automotive-related market, potentially enabling the Japanese company to extend its communication capabilities to include more vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists, in addition to drivers.

'Eye-Net continues its efforts and activities to establish its position in the automotive market, offering a software-based accident prevention solution that can be used either as a standalone product or as an application layer on top of existing platforms. We believe that starting a fourth pilot project in Japan indicates a vote of confidence from the Japanese market and demonstrates a real need for a readily available solution that provides real-time pre-collision alerts and has the potential to save lives. We believe that the current pilot project will open up new collaboration opportunities for Eye-Net in the cellular-V2X market,' said Dror Elbaz, COO & Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile.

