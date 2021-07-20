AppLovin to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results

AppLovin Corporation, (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) a leading marketing software platform, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webcast and conference call will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on August 11, 2021 during which management will discuss second quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. The webcast and conference call will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Herald Chen, President and Chief Financial Officer.