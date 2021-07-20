checkAd

The Glimpse Group and North-Star Care Announce a Multiyear Virtual Reality Software and Services Engagement

Foretell Reality, a Glimpse subsidiary company, to Develop VR Experiences and Tools to Support North-Star Care's Tele-Health Substance Use Disorder ProgramNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Foretell Reality, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The …

Foretell Reality, a Glimpse subsidiary company, to Develop VR Experiences and Tools to Support North-Star Care's Tele-Health Substance Use Disorder Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Foretell Reality, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR; "Glimpse"), and a provider of social Virtual Reality (VR) multi-person spaces, collaboration and interpersonal interaction, today announced a multiyear, six figure, software and services engagement with telehealth medical treatment provider North-Star Care (NSC).

Foretell Reality (https://foretellreality.com/) leverages VR to enhance interpersonal experiences in professional settings, including for therapy and mental support, soft skills practice and development, remote business and creative collaboration.

North-Star Care (https://north-star.care/) provides tele-health medical addiction treatment through constantly evolving treatment protocols that include AI/machine learning, medication, VR peer support, wearable assessment, drink substitution, nootropic and nutraceutical supplements. NSC is disrupting the paradigm and changing how people with alcohol use disorder (AUD) receive care on an ongoing basis while reducing barriers for participation and recovery.

Foretell and NSC will develop a robust roadmap of VR experiences and tools to be integrated with NSC's mobile application and administrative system, supporting biometric authentication, secured protocols, and by invitation-only sessions. This includes VR environments for support group and 1x1 sessions, customizable avatar representation, social interaction and activities (e.g. mindfulness exercises, games), shareable media (e.g. documents, 360 and 2D videos), and remote communication through spatial audio, and non-verbal cues (e.g. body movement, hand gestures). The companies will also conduct studies and customer focus groups to continually evolve and optimize the use of VR for treatment of alcohol use disorder through social engagement, guidance, and practice from anywhere.

Amanda Wilson, MD and CEO of NSC said, "We believe that VR technology will play a vital role in enhancing treatment of substance use disorder by providing an immersive and engaging tool for remote peer support and clinical guidance. As we look to disrupt traditional AUD treatment practices, our engagement with Foretell Reality provides the pathway to innovate and evolve our comprehensive, team based virtual treatment protocols to deliver a state-of-the-art medical program to help our patients".

