CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility With a Canadian Licensed Cultivator

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system at a Quebec indoor micro cultivation …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a commercial feasibility of a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system at a Quebec indoor micro cultivation facility. The customer's facility has flower grow rooms with vertical wall racks that produce high quality, high yield and low-cost cannabis products.

The commercial feasibility will occur in a vegetative grow room and in a separate flowering grow room. Objectives in the vegetative grow room are to assess growth acceleration to the start of flowering. Objectives in the flowering room are to assess the increases in Cannabis bud yields, micro-pathogen resistance, and the CO2 gas savings from aqueous CO2 misting versus atmospheric enrichment by CO2 gassing.

According to the Canadian Licensed Cultivators CEO, "As the Canadian cannabis market matures, we are looking for significant cost-saving automated technologies to protect our competitive position and we believe CO2 GRO's technology qualifies."

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales and Strategic Initiatives commented, "We are excited to get underway with the customer at its unique vertical design facility. Our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ can be adapted to all indoor plant growth designs. They are ideal for enhancing the customer's vegetative plant growth and pathogen resistance while showcasing a reduction of CO2 gas used in their flowering rooms by over 90%. Smaller facilities like the customers pay much more per pound for delivered CO2 than larger square foot facilities making our system's CO2 savings benefit very attractive.'

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video. To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video.

About CO2 GRO Inc. https://www.co2gro.ca/
GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2018). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

