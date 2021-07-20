checkAd

NuRAN Signs MOU With MTN in the Republic of South Sudan

  • Minimum of 250 Sites in 24 months

QUEBEC CITY, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN Wireless") (CSE:NUR)(OTC PINK:NRRWF)(FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with MTN (MTN) for the deployment of rural sites under the network-as-a-service model ("NAAS") in South Sudan for the deployment of sites through the build, own, operate, and transfer ("BOOT") revenue share model.

"We are extremely pleased to have concluded this MOU with MTN, a leader in bringing connectivity to the African continent. Adding South Sudan to the NuRAN portfolio is another important step towards achieving our goal of 10,000 sites. Bringing connectivity to the unconnected is at the heart of our business strategy and the benefits extend beyond communication including e-commerce, education and healthcare. We are very proud to be working with MTN on this important project" stated Francis Letourneau, CEO at NuRAN Wireless Inc.

Pursuant to the terms of the MTN MOU, the parties intend to install a minimum of 250 rural networking sites in South Sudan within the next 24 months, subject to the conclusion of a definitive agreement with a ten-year term within four months of the signature of the MOU. The agreement is intended to provide mobile connectivity solutions through the NuRAN NAAS model.

MTN is an emerging market mobile operator at the forefront of technological and digital changes. They provide a diverse range of voice, data, digital, fintech, wholesale and enterprise services to more than 280 Million customers in 21 markets. Established in South Africa at the dawn of democracy in 1994 as a leader in transformation, they offer services to communities across Africa and the Middle East.

The NuRAN NAAS model facilitates network expansion for mobile operators by managing and controlling the build, operation, and maintenance of cellular sites along with associated capital expenditures. The sites are then monetized by providing connectivity on a paid for service basis. Leveraging its carrier-grade mobile network infrastructure solutions as well as its extensive expertise in the building of cost-effective cellular infrastructure, NuRAN is able to setup network operations from the ground up with an exceptional return on investment. While deployments under the NAAS model require the Company to make upfront investments, they generate significant value whereby NuRAN benefits from long-term recurring revenues with compelling returns. The Company intends to fund such deployments mostly through asset-based project financing or similar debt-oriented facilities. Such financing options and sources are being investigated with a view of carrying out deployments in the most efficient manner.

