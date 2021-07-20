checkAd

Clean Vision’s Clean-Seas Adds to its Ecuador New Business Portfolio; Milagro is Second Host City for Company’s Pyrolysis Tech, Projects $13.5M in Annual Revenue

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has expanded its portfolio of Ecuadorian cities intent on using the Company's waste plastic-to-energy pyrolysis technology.

The Mayor of Milagro, Francisco Asan Wonsang, of the province of Guayas, Ecuador has signed a Letter of Intent with Clean-Seas to establish a public-private joint venture partnership in which Clean-Seas will deploy a waste plastic-to-energy processing plant. This LOI follows a similar one signed with the Mayor of Naranjal, Ecuador that the Company announced last week.

Milagro, like many cities throughout Latin American is faced with a waste crisis, as landfills are reaching capacity. This LOI signed July 9, is designed to relieve the pressure on the city's existing infrastructure and handle the Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) stream in an environmentally responsible way. Milagro currently collects as much as 200 metric tons of MSW daily. Guaranteed access to this consistent supply of feedstock provides a solid operational foundation for Clean-Seas to attract domestic and foreign financing for the project. The facility in Milagro is expected to generate revenue of approximately $13.5 million annually providing a project payback period of less than three years.

In developing tens of millions of dollars of prospective business in Ecuador, Clean-Seas has partnered with EcoLibrium (formerly EcoVerde) for this project and others throughout the country. Gustavo Santana, CEO of EcoLibrium, stated, "In working with Clean-Seas we have developed a win-win scenario for Ecuador and its people, as well as for our investors. Projects such as this one in Milagro will provide valuable data and an attractive ROI for proving our model in Latin America as we continue to expand our footprint throughout the region."

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "EcoLibrium has opened doors that could have taken us years to get through on our own, fast tracking our efforts to expand into the lucrative Latin American market. Mr. Santiago's vision for a cleaner and more environmentally conscious Ecuador are perfectly aligned with that of Clean Vision's. His relationships, at the highest levels of government and banking, make this an exciting business opportunity for our companies."

