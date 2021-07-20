checkAd

Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc.
Cooper Standard Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results, Provides Details for Management Conference Call

20.07.2021
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) expects to release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, August 4 after market close. The Company's earnings results will be posted to the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) once released.

Cooper Standard will host a conference call on Thursday, August 5 at 9 a.m. ET. The Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Edwards and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Banas will discuss the financial results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

A link to the live webcast of the call (listen only) and presentation materials will be available on Cooper Standard's Investor Relations website at http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com.

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada should dial toll-free 877-374-4041 (international callers dial 253-237-1156) and provide the conference ID 7365064 or ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. Callers should dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Individuals unable to participate during the call may visit the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website (http://www.ir.cooperstandard.com) for a replay of the webcast.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Northville, Mich., is a leading global supplier of sealing and fluid handling systems and components for diverse transportation and industrial markets. Cooper Standard employs approximately 25,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

Contact Details

Media Contact

Chris Andrews

+1 248-596-6217

candrews@cooperstandard.com

Analysts Contact

Roger Hendriksen

+1 248-596-6465

roger.hendriksen@cooperstandard.com

Company Website

https://www.cooperstandard.com/


