CACI Wins $1.4 Billion Task Order with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to Counter and Deter Various Threats

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) has been awarded the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Decisive Action Task order, a single-award task order worth approximately $1.4 billion to continue providing DTRA with mission expertise in support of countering and deterring Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD), and threat networks.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “CACI’s understanding of DTRA’s critical mission spans more than 14 years. Our continued support through this task order is a testament to our commitment to ensuring our nation’s security while enabling and enhancing innovative expertise and technology, which continues to accelerate and modernize DTRA’s mission.”

This task order continues and expands CACI’s previous work as part of the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization’s (JIDO) Focused Support/Decisive Effort (FS/DE) task order. Under this task order, CACI will provide DTRA with a wide range of analytical expertise to drive and enable mission solutions to counter and deter multi-faceted threats. CACI will also enhance the agency’s situational understanding of threat networks and support combatant commands with the integration of analysis, capabilities, and technologies, to defeat adversary networks that pose a threat.

The task order has a one-year period of performance with four one-year options and was awarded under the General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) pool 1 contract. Work will be performed within and outside the Continental United States.

About CACI

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 500 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

CACI-Contract Award

Disclaimer

