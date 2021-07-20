Badger Meter Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total sales increased 35% to a record $122.9 million, compared to $91.1 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.48, an increase of 45% over $0.33 in the comparable prior year period.

Robust order pace and record high backlog exiting the quarter.

Strong sales and profitability contributions from the recent water quality acquisitions of s::can and ATi.

“Badger Meter executed well in the quarter, delivering record sales and strong earnings,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Order rates remained robust, carrying-on the momentum from the first quarter as utility customers continued to select our innovative digital water technologies, and global flow instrumentation market activity stabilized. Conversion of orders into sales remained hampered by strained electronic and other component availability, along with logistics challenges, resulting in a further expansion of our already record-high backlog. I want to thank the Badger Meter team for admirably managing through these dynamic market conditions in support of our customers.”

Second Quarter Operating Results

Strong order activity, the addition of the water quality acquisitions, and an easier coronavirus-related prior year comparison, led to a 38% year-over-year increase in utility water sales. Excluding the $12.2 million sales contribution from acquisitions, core utility water sales increased 22% over the prior year with growth in BEACON SaaS revenue, strong AMR and ORION cellular-based AMI demand, and favorable value-based pricing realization. Utility water backlog reached another record milestone as robust order momentum exceeded sales in the quarter, the result of sporadic supply chain disruptions which limited manufacturing output.

Sales of flow instrumentation products also grew 22% year-over-year. Stabilizing order trends globally, combined with an easier prior year comparison, led to the double digit increase across the array of end markets and applications.

Operating margins of 15.2% were 130 basis points higher than the prior year’s 13.9%. Gross margin dollars increased $14.3 million year-over-year, and gross margin percent improved 150 basis points to 40.8% from the prior year’s 39.3%. The quarter benefitted from favorable acquisition and product sales mix, including higher SaaS revenues, as well as the benefit of value-based pricing initiatives. These benefits were modestly offset by the impact of higher brass and other supply chain and logistics costs.

Selling, engineering and administration (“SEA”) expenses in the second quarter of 2021 of $31.4 million increased $8.2 million from the prior year’s $23.2 million which encompassed employee furlough and other expense reduction actions taken in response to COVID-19 lockdowns. The current year expense includes the water quality acquisitions, including the resultant intangible asset amortization. The tax rate of 25.0% was modestly higher than the prior year’s 24.3%.

Strategic Review and Outlook

Bockhorst continued, “Our expanding portfolio of end-to-end smart water offerings bring flexibility, insight and proactive intelligence for optimal water management to our customers. The sustained high order level is evidence that utility and industrial customers are willing to invest in our innovative and industry leading solutions. We remain focused on converting our robust order book, opportunity pipeline and existing record backlog into sales as we continue to navigate the broad-based waves of component shortages, allocations and lengthened lead times that we anticipate will persist at least through the remainder of the year. In addition, we are generating strong profitability amidst what is a more challenging price/cost environment, with our focus on value-based pricing. Finally, we are advancing the already strong progress on acquisition integration and execution of related growth strategies.

"Our strong cash flow and credit availability provide us with ample financial flexibility to execute our capital allocation priorities and invest in growth. We recently upsized our credit facility to $150 million, adding an accordion and other features as part of the replacement of our expiring facility. We currently have no outstanding borrowings on the credit facility.”

Bockhorst concluded, "Badger Meter has a proven portfolio of solutions to solve customers’ water management needs. Healthy demand for these innovative and trusted offerings, along with our strong balance sheet, give us confidence in our long term growth outlook as we help to preserve the world’s most precious resource.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release as well as other information provided from time to time by Badger Meter, Inc. (the “company”) or its employees, may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “think,” “should,” “could” and “objective” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. All such forward looking statements are based on the company’s then current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the company’s operations and those of our customers and suppliers. Other potential factors include the company’s ability to develop and manufacture technologically advanced products that are accepted by the market, supply chain risk, legal and regulatory risks, political and general economic risks, risks related to doing business in foreign countries, including foreign currency risk, competition for skilled employees, material and labor cost increases, competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, the effects of climate change, cybersecurity attacks and disruptions to our information technology and the successful integration of acquisitions. See the company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC for further information regarding risk factors, which are incorporated herein by reference. The company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com.

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and earnings per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 122,869 $ 91,119 $ 240,711 $ 199,627 Cost of sales 72,767 55,269 141,247 120,455 Gross margin 50,102 35,850 99,464 79,172 Selling, engineering and administration 31,427 23,186 63,042 50,493 Operating earnings 18,675 12,664 36,422 28,679 Interest expense, net 7 32 14 63 Other pension and postretirement costs 29 44 60 88 Earnings before income taxes 18,639 12,588 36,348 28,528 Provision for income taxes 4,667 3,054 8,595 7,140 Net earnings $ 13,972 $ 9,534 $ 27,753 $ 21,388 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.33 $ 0.95 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.33 $ 0.95 $ 0.73 Shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 29,114,346 29,047,297 29,105,429 29,046,277 Diluted 29,312,174 29,265,719 29,313,392 29,246,367

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Assets June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,359 $ 72,273 Receivables 63,951 61,689 Inventories 90,793 81,586 Other current assets 7,210 5,303 Total current assets 219,313 220,851 Net property, plant and equipment 81,582 82,705 Intangible assets, at cost less accumulated amortization 70,178 53,598 Other long-term assets 22,312 22,518 Goodwill 105,631 88,708 Total assets $ 499,016 $ 468,380 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Payables $ 41,252 $ 34,923 Accrued compensation and employee benefits 15,686 14,617 Other current liabilities 15,371 15,659 Total current liabilities 72,309 65,199 Deferred income taxes 6,160 5,696 Long-term employee benefits and other 38,700 36,226 Shareholders' equity 381,847 361,259 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 499,016 $ 468,380

BADGER METER, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating activities: Net earnings $ 13,972 $ 9,534 $ 27,753 $ 21,388 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation 2,990 3,003 5,863 5,978 Amortization 4,022 3,227 8,088 6,483 Deferred income taxes 7 - 45 392 Noncurrent employee benefits 79 369 160 457 Stock-based compensation expense 573 398 947 705 Changes in: Receivables (2,242 ) 5,253 1,622 6,638 Inventories (6,096 ) (2,367 ) (4,812 ) 5,070 Payables 1,075 (631 ) 5,366 3,886 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (831 ) (991 ) (1,259 ) (1,600 ) Other liabilities 964 3,953 1,296 2,889 Total adjustments 541 12,214 17,316 30,898 Net cash provided by operations 14,513 21,748 45,069 52,286 Investing activities: Property, plant and equipment expenditures (2,619 ) (1,637 ) (4,378 ) (3,579 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired 55 - (44,506 ) - Net cash used for investing activities (2,564 ) (1,637 ) (48,884 ) (3,579 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid (5,240 ) (4,940 ) (10,479 ) (9,878 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - - 352 478 Repurchase of treasury stock (460 ) (406 ) (460 ) (2,873 ) Issuance of treasury stock 30 38 72 93 Net cash used for financing activities (5,670 ) (5,308 ) (10,515 ) (12,180 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (322 ) 22 (584 ) (197 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 5,957 14,825 (14,914 ) 36,330 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 51,402 70,376 72,273 48,871 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 57,359 $ 85,201 $ 57,359 $ 85,201

