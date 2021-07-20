checkAd

Genprex to Participate in a Monthly CEO Roadshow Webinar Series

Genprex, Inc. (“Genprex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNPX), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney Varner, will be participating in a webinar series with CEO Roadshow to provide a company overview to investors on a monthly basis from July through September 2021.

Details for the monthly CEO Roadshow webinar series:

Host: CEO Roadshow

Dates and Times:

  • Wednesday, July 21 at 12 p.m. EDT
  • Wednesday, August 18 at 11 a.m. EDT
  • Wednesday, September 22 at 11 a.m. EDT

Webinar Link: https://bit.ly/3eoHeie

Mr. Varner will be available for questions following each company presentation. The webinars will be recorded and available for replay on Genprex’s website for a period of time. Replays will also be available on CEORoadshow.com following each webinar.

The CEO Roadshow webinar series features small and mid-cap stocks that are on the verge of a breakout or have other near-term developments making them an attractive long-term investment opportunity.

About Genprex, Inc.

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Genprex’s technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options. Genprex works with world-class institutions and collaborators to develop drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches. Genprex’s oncology program utilizes its unique, proprietary, non-viral ONCOPREX Nanoparticle Delivery System, which the Company believes is the first systemic gene therapy delivery platform used for cancer in humans. ONCOPREX encapsulates the gene-expressing plasmids using lipid nanoparticles. The resultant product is then administered intravenously, where it is then taken up by tumor cells that express proteins that are deficient. The Company’s lead product candidate, REQORSA (quaratusugene ozeplasmid), is being evaluated as a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). REQORSA has a multimodal mechanism of action that has been shown to interrupt cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells; re-establish pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells; and modulate the immune response against cancer cells. REQORSA has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for REQORSA for NSCLC in combination therapy with AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso (osimertinib) for patients with EFGR mutations whose tumors progressed after treatment with Tagrisso.

