Progressive Leasing Releases Expanded E-Commerce Plug-ins for Magento 2, WooCommerce

Progressive Leasing, a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store lease-to-own solutions, which is owned by fintech holding company PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), announced today an expansion of its e-commerce platform offerings with Magento 2 and WooCommerce plug-ins that simplify the retailer integration and customer application processes, while shortening the time between lease application and checkout completion.

The enhanced plug-ins offer e-commerce and omni-channel retailers a plug-and-play, lease-to-own payment solution optimized for easy integration with shopping sites that utilize Magento 2 for the Adobe Commerce platform and WooCommerce for the WordPress platform. The new version of each plug-in also offers end-to-end management on lease-to-own retail orders, including managing order delivery dates, returns, and cancellations.

Customers can shop, originate a lease, and complete the checkout process on the retailer’s own website while receiving faster decisioning on their lease-to-own applications. They can also use the same approval to finalize their transaction across any of the retailer’s shopping channels, including the retailer’s website, or at any brick-and-mortar location.

“Continuing to develop market-ready, plug-and-play fintech solutions that make the virtual lease process simpler for retailers and their customers is a key driver to expanding our lead in the lease-to-own market,” said Dan Stevenson, Progressive Leasing’s Vice President of E-commerce. “Retailers can add lease-to-own options to their own websites in a few clicks, while offering their customers quicker lease decisioning and the ability to apply for and fund leases without leaving the shopping site, creating an even easier shopping experience for consumers.”

Many of Progressive Leasing’s retail partners have already transitioned to its new plug-ins, and the rollout will continue for both new and existing partners. Current Progressive Leasing partners can access updated plug-ins and other Progressive Leasing e-commerce tools via the company’s developer portal at https://developers.progleasing.com/. Retailers that want to offer their customers convenient and accessible lease-to-own payment options can contact the company at https://progleasing.com/merchant/.

About Progressive Leasing

Progressive Leasing is a leading provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store point-of-sale lease-to-own solutions that provide transparent and competitive payment options and flexible terms intended to help credit-challenged consumers achieve merchandise ownership. The company has helped millions of consumers acquire furniture, appliances, jewelry, electronics, mattresses, cell phones, and other products consumers need by utilizing a technology-based proprietary platform that provides instant decisioning results. Progressive Leasing is owned by PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), a fintech holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. More information on Progressive Leasing can be found on the company’s website, https://progleasing.com.

