Employers Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 22, 2021, after which these materials will be available on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “ Investors ” link.

The Company will then review these financial results via a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT / 8:00 a.m. PDT.

To participate in the live conference call by telephone, dial +1 (888) 364-8443 or +1 (484) 747-6630 and use the conference call access code 1379736. The webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at www.employers.com through the “Investors” link.

An archived version of the webcast will remain on the Company’s website for up to seven days following the live call. To listen to a recording of the call by telephone, dial +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and use the conference call access code 1379736.

