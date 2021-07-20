checkAd

IAA Loan Payoff Enhanced with Lease Functionality

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces the enhancement of its Loan Payoff tool with the ability for insurance carriers to pay off leases from participating lenders.

IAA estimates well over 5 million vehicles are declared a total loss each year, with up to 70% of those vehicles carrying a loan. Leases account for about 30% of new vehicle purchases, adding a level of complexity to the total loss process that can increase cycle time. IAA Loan Payoff, the industry’s premier technology connecting insurance companies and automotive lenders to pay off loans on total loss vehicles, is the first platform in the vehicle salvage industry to extend that functionality to pay off leases on total loss vehicles to its partners. The portal creates a seamless process for insurance providers to communicate with lenders and financial institutions that support vehicle leasing.

“With each new digital claims solution, IAA strives to ease pain points for its insurance provider customers,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations for IAA. “Offering the ability to pay off leases is yet another way IAA is reducing cycle times for its customers and streamlining the total loss claims process for both providers and lenders.”

Launched in November of 2019, IAA Loan Payoff has thousands of lenders in its multi-tiered network and has shown continuous growth. The platform has demonstrated unrivaled benefits by significantly reducing cycle time on positive and negative equity total loss claims. For more information on IAA Loan Payoff, visit IAAI.com.

About IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

