Orion Group Holdings, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3rd and Wednesday, August 4th

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that its CEO Mark Stauffer, Executive Vice President & CFO Robert Tabb and VP of Investor Relations Francis Okoniewski, are scheduled to present at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET.

Orion’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings on both Tuesday, August 3rd and Wednesday, August 4th. To schedule a meeting please contact your Jefferies institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website, and at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff190/orn/1713371. An archived recording of this will also be available following the live webcast on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

