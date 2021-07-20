Fortinet Selects Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) for Enterprise-wide Global Business Continuity (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Everbridge provided the best critical event management (CEM) solution to improve business outcomes and support our growth goals today and in the future,” said Keith Jensen, Chief Financial Officer, Fortinet.

Everbridge’s end-to-end CEM platform digitally transforms how organizations manage and respond to critical events, helping organizations safeguard and enable revenue while reducing expenses. CEM can be deployed rapidly on a modular basis supporting hundreds of positive-ROI use cases including for people and life safety, operations and business continuity, supply chain risk, IoT and the smart enterprise, and IT incidents.

“Fortinet and Everbridge both represent mission-driven businesses, with a common goal of helping enterprises mitigate potential risk,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “We are honored to provide CEM for a global industry leader like Fortinet as part of their business resilience strategy.”

Fortinet Chairman and CEO Ken Xie recently joined Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, former U.S. Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, doctors Anthony Fauci, Scott Gottlieb, and Sanjay Gupta, and Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, among others, to speak at Everbridge’s “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” leadership summits. Everbridge’s unique executive summits focused on the policies and actions organizations can take during the pandemic to keep people safe, return people to workplaces, campuses, and public spaces; all while managing across multiple critical events that could include hurricanes, wildfires, production stoppages, IT outages and cyberattacks.

In addition to Fortinet, other Everbridge customers include some of the largest firms and leaders in their respective industries including Fortune 1000 businesses such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Cisco, CVS Health, Goldman Sachs, Lowe’s, Tiffany & Co., chemical giant Dow, telecom consumer electronics company Nokia, as well as some of Silicon Valley’s leading tech giants, global e-commerce firms, oil and natural gas providers, hotel and hospitality chains, automotive, aerospace and defense technology, air travel, and major car rental firms.