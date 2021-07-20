B&G Foods Announces New Diversity Scholarship Program at The Culinary Institute of America

B&G Foods’ partnership with the CIA is rooted in shared values of passion, collaboration, inclusion and empowerment. B&G Foods’ story began in 1889 when two immigrant families came to America in search of a better life. What began with one pickle brand sold on the streets of New York City has become a portfolio of more than 50 iconic and beloved brands—including, B&G , Green Giant , Crisco , Ortega , Clabber Girl , Cream of Wheat , Dash , Victoria and Back to Nature .

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that it has founded the B&G Foods Scholarship at The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) to support individuals from diverse backgrounds in their pursuits of culinary careers. With a goal of making culinary education and employment more accessible to all, the B&G Foods Scholarship will award five $10,000 grants to eligible students at the CIA each year with a total commitment of $1,000,000 in scholarships over the next eight years. Scholarship recipients who continue their education in good standing will receive the award each year until graduation.

The scholarship is the latest addition to B&G Foods’ ongoing support of the CIA, and underscores its commitment to help build a more diverse and inclusive future for the food industry. The company has also committed to making ongoing in-kind contributions of products and ingredients for use in CIA classrooms and invites students to continue their engagement with B&G Foods through mentorship, internships, and potential employment.

Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of B&G Foods stated, “Food is a universal language, and B&G Foods believes that the culinary arts are made infinitely more powerful with a diverse blend of people and perspectives. Whether students seek employment in or outside the kitchen, B&G Foods hopes that these annual awards will promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion within the world of food.”

“This scholarship program will help even more students realize their dreams of attending the world’s premier culinary college,” said Kevin Allan, Vice President of Advancement at the CIA. “We are grateful to B&G Foods for their ongoing support of our mission and our students’ education.”

For more information about B&G Foods’ corporate social responsibility efforts, including the company’s environmental, sustainability and DEI efforts, please visit www.bgfoods.com/about/responsibility/.

About The Culinary Institute of America

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in foodservice and hospitality, the independent, not-for-profit CIA offers master’s, bachelor’s, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods’ diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary’s, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there’s a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005475/en/