Zosano Pharma Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Method of Rapidly Achieving Therapeutic Levels with M207 for the Acute Treatment of Migraine

FREMONT, Calif., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has been granted an additional patent covering method of use of M207 with the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,058,630 titled Method of Rapidly Achieving Therapeutic Concentrations of Triptans for the Treatment of Migraines.

“As we continue to execute on completing the pharmacokinetic study for the potential resubmission of our NDA for M207, we are very pleased to strengthen our patent portfolio for our innovative product candidate,” said Steven Lo, president and chief executive officer of Zosano. “We believe M207, if approved, may represent an attractive therapeutic option for patients with debilitating migraines and look forward to further discussions with the FDA as we continue to seek approval.”

The newly issued patent covers methods for the release of active drug from Zosano’s microneedle system in about one minute and reaching potentially therapeutic levels as quickly as 30 minutes upon application. This latest patent adds to Zosano’s M207 patent portfolio, which now includes two U.S. patents with claims covering composition of matter and method of use for M207 with expirations in 2037.

About M207
M207 is Zosano’s proprietary investigational formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing its proprietary transdermal microneedle system (the “System”) in development for the acute treatment of migraine. The System consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug, and in the case of M207, the formulation is zolmitriptan. The drug-coated microneedles are designed to penetrate the stratum corneum, where the investigational drug potentially dissolves and enters into the bloodstream. In February 2017, the company announced statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study, in which the 3.8 mg dose of M207 met both co-primary endpoints, achieving pain freedom and most bothersome symptom freedom at 2 hours.

About Migraine
Migraine is a highly prevalent neurological disease impacting 12% of the US population and 1 in 4 households. Patients impacted by migraine experience significant disability, with 90% unable to function normally.  Migraine attacks are estimated to lead to lost productivity costs as high as $36 billion annually in the United States, including both direct and indirect costs. Zosano believes there is a significant need for new acute treatment options since 74% of migraine patients experience inadequate treatment response.

