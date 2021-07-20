checkAd

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints Consumer Packaged Goods Industry Veteran, Mauro Pennella, as President AgriFORCE Brands and Chief Marketing Officer of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

Pennella to spearhead new consumer brand initiatives

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company")(NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers reliable, financially robust solutions for high-value crops through proprietary facility design and automation, has appointed Mauro Pennella as President of the Company’s AgriFORCE Brands division and Chief Marketing Officer of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

Mr. Pennella will be tasked with creating and growing the family of AgriFORCE’s product brands across multiple agricultural verticals, including foods, plant-based proteins, plant-based nutraceuticals, plant-based vaccines, and other targeted products, leveraging AgriFORCE’s cultivation IP. He will be responsible for the AgriFORCE Brands division commercial strategy, including brand marketing and competitive positioning, as well as advising on and integrating mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Pennella is a consumer products veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry. Prior to joining AgriFORCE, he was Chief Growth & Sustainability Officer at McCain Foods, a Canadian multinational frozen food company. In that role, he was responsible for global marketing, sales, research and development (R&D) and sustainability. Previous to that, Mr. Pennella served as the President, International of Combe Incorporated, a personal care products company where he oversaw the international division, R&D and the internal advertising agency. He was also a member of the Executive Committee at Combe Incorporated, where he was responsible for the P&L—overseeing eight subsidiaries with more than 100 employees around the world. Prior to that, Mr. Pennella led the Retail and International businesses at Conagra’s Lamb Weston division and developed his career at Diageo and Procter & Gamble. Mr. Pennella received a Master of Business from Audencia, a premier European business school, as well as an M.A.B.A. in Marketing and Finance from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

“Mauro’s track record of growing sales and awareness for global food and consumer packaged goods brands will be instrumental in AgriFORCE’s success,” commented Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE. “He is a successful industry veteran that shares our passion for creating healthier, more sustainable ways of feeding and healing the planet using the latest technological innovations in agriculture. His appointment is especially timely as we advance a variety of initiatives to leverage our agricultural production solutions by launching new and healthy consumer-branded products. He will be responsible for the strategy, planning, organizing, staffing, and training needed to achieve our vision.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints Consumer Packaged Goods Industry Veteran, Mauro Pennella, as President AgriFORCE Brands and Chief Marketing Officer of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Pennella to spearhead new consumer brand initiativesVANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company")(NASDAQ: AGRI), an innovative agriculture-focused technology company that delivers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
AMA: Stabilization period announcement
Junshi Biosciences and Immorna Announce Joint Venture to Develop Innovative Self-Replicating and ...
Brickell Biotech Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
NHS Industries Appoints Natasha Sever as CFO, Announces Name Change
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board