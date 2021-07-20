AgriFORCE Growing Systems Appoints Consumer Packaged Goods Industry Veteran, Mauro Pennella, as President AgriFORCE Brands and Chief Marketing Officer of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

Mr. Pennella will be tasked with creating and growing the family of AgriFORCE’s product brands across multiple agricultural verticals, including foods, plant-based proteins, plant-based nutraceuticals, plant-based vaccines, and other targeted products, leveraging AgriFORCE’s cultivation IP. He will be responsible for the AgriFORCE Brands division commercial strategy, including brand marketing and competitive positioning, as well as advising on and integrating mergers and acquisitions.

Mr. Pennella is a consumer products veteran with more than 30 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry. Prior to joining AgriFORCE, he was Chief Growth & Sustainability Officer at McCain Foods, a Canadian multinational frozen food company. In that role, he was responsible for global marketing, sales, research and development (R&D) and sustainability. Previous to that, Mr. Pennella served as the President, International of Combe Incorporated, a personal care products company where he oversaw the international division, R&D and the internal advertising agency. He was also a member of the Executive Committee at Combe Incorporated, where he was responsible for the P&L—overseeing eight subsidiaries with more than 100 employees around the world. Prior to that, Mr. Pennella led the Retail and International businesses at Conagra’s Lamb Weston division and developed his career at Diageo and Procter & Gamble. Mr. Pennella received a Master of Business from Audencia, a premier European business school, as well as an M.A.B.A. in Marketing and Finance from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business.

“Mauro’s track record of growing sales and awareness for global food and consumer packaged goods brands will be instrumental in AgriFORCE’s success,” commented Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE. “He is a successful industry veteran that shares our passion for creating healthier, more sustainable ways of feeding and healing the planet using the latest technological innovations in agriculture. His appointment is especially timely as we advance a variety of initiatives to leverage our agricultural production solutions by launching new and healthy consumer-branded products. He will be responsible for the strategy, planning, organizing, staffing, and training needed to achieve our vision.”