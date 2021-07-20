Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Its Debut ‘Armageddon’ Event under the Entertainment Division

LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce the launch of its debut event series - Armageddon - which will be organized by the Company’s Entertainment Division through Lavish Entertainment, Inc. DBA EpicRaves. This event will take place on Sept. 17, 2021, at Sahara Event Center and feature a full Hennessy Sound Design audio system and an “epic” stage production complimented by a unique “end-of-the-world” theme that will be unlike anything the Company has ever organized in its history.



MUST DIE! will be headlining this event with support from Oddprophet, who will be making his initial U.S, debut. Additional supporting artists include Au5, BeardThug, DirtySnatcha, Psymbionic, and Sky Suite, as well as Drezza, Ethyrial, Mutavore, Meek, Channel 0, Killawolf, Vairix and Dub Sum Damage.