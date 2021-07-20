Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Its Debut ‘Armageddon’ Event under the Entertainment Division
LAS VEGAS, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTVH) is pleased to announce the launch of its debut event series - Armageddon - which
will be organized by the Company’s Entertainment Division through Lavish Entertainment, Inc. DBA EpicRaves. This event will take place on Sept. 17, 2021, at Sahara Event Center and feature a full
Hennessy Sound Design audio system and an “epic” stage production complimented by a unique “end-of-the-world” theme that will be unlike anything the Company has ever organized in its history.
MUST DIE! will be headlining this event with support from Oddprophet, who will be making his initial U.S, debut. Additional supporting artists include Au5, BeardThug, DirtySnatcha, Psymbionic, and Sky Suite, as well as Drezza, Ethyrial, Mutavore, Meek, Channel 0, Killawolf, Vairix and Dub Sum Damage.
Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “We will deploy the largest Hennessy Sound Design system Las Vegas has ever seen in history for this amazing event and we are going to curate a theme to our epic production unlike anything we have ever done in the past. Most of the headliners on our lineup have never played for this city and we are so excited to debut our new Armageddon event this September.”
More information about EpicRaves: www.EpicRaves.com
Tickets to EpicRaves Armageddon Show: EpicArmageddon.Eventbrite.com
About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting Company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment, and Technology industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The Company aims to purchase, acquire, and/or joint venture with established entities that management can help assist and develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion and commitment to these marketplaces. The Company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services. The three points of the Golden Triangle exclusively represent these three sectors in which the Company aims to do business.
0 Kommentare