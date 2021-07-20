checkAd

PSYC Launches Paid Media Partnership Services for Growing Medicinal Psychedelics Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

PSYC Leverages Use of Its Expanding Psychedelic Spotlight Platform

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company has begun the initial launch of its paid media partnership services that will be offered through its Psychedelic Spotlight platform and intended to be marketed to the growing number of companies within the emerging medicinal psychedelics industry.

According to the Company, over the past 12 months there has been a steady influx of companies entering the medicinal psychedelics industry, and many of which have opted to go public via a variety of public market platforms such as the OTC, TSX, and NASDAQ. And, from the Company’s perspective, this has, in part, contributed to an increase in general interest surrounding the industry as a whole and therefore, in the Company’s opinion, has served as a contributing factor to the continued growth and expansion of its Psychedelic Spotlight media platform over the last several months.

“Through Psychedelic Spotlight, I believe we have gained an incredibly strong grasp on this industry, established a trusted reputation within it, and have become a recognized voice for both the many different companies, advocates, and individuals who are involved in it directly or indirectly,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “The value opportunity that I believe this creates for PSYC is truly unique. We have an opportunity to leverage our platform, our knowledge and understanding of both the industry and public markets, and the talents of our experienced team of writers and content developers to help companies more effectively showcase who they are and the value they have the potential of delivering to what is, in my opinion, becoming one of the most exciting and dynamic industries out there. And perhaps most importantly, I believe this also has the potential of positioning us to establish our initial revenue stream through Psychedelic Spotlight and as we continue to explore other value-driven opportunities intended to further expand our presence within the medicinal psychedelics industry.”

Seite 1 von 3


Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PSYC Launches Paid Media Partnership Services for Growing Medicinal Psychedelics Industry PSYC Leverages Use of Its Expanding Psychedelic Spotlight Platform LAKE OSWEGO,OR, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
AMA: Stabilization period announcement
Junshi Biosciences and Immorna Announce Joint Venture to Develop Innovative Self-Replicating and ...
Brickell Biotech Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
NHS Industries Appoints Natasha Sever as CFO, Announces Name Change
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:31 UhrTorque Lifestyle Brands Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program
Accesswire | Analysen
13:30 UhrMindset Pharma Announces Appointment of Clinician Scientist, Dr. Ishrat Husain, to Scientific Advisory Board
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:30 UhrLatin America Transactions Expert Guillermo Garau Joins FTI Consulting
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
08:46 UhrEin neuer Produzent erwacht...: Adventus Mining – hier geht es mächtig vorwärts!
Jörg Schulte | Kommentare
Anzeige
06:26 UhrFortuna reports production of 55,953 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter and issues updated guidance for 2021
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21PORR-Gruppe digitalisiert ihr Avalmanagement mit Guarantee Vault – Österreichische und internationale Garanten sind bereit
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Karooooo Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21ESE Announces Closing of $8.6 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Selling Simplified ernennt Thomas Koletas zum Chief Growth Officer
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
19.07.21SunHydrogen Shares Positive Progress Toward the Scale-up of its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten