PSYC Launches Paid Media Partnership Services for Growing Medicinal Psychedelics Industry

PSYC Leverages Use of Its Expanding Psychedelic Spotlight Platform

LAKE OSWEGO,OR, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) a leading publicly traded digital media company within the emerging sector of medicinal psychedelics, is pleased to announce that the Company has begun the initial launch of its paid media partnership services that will be offered through its Psychedelic Spotlight platform and intended to be marketed to the growing number of companies within the emerging medicinal psychedelics industry.

According to the Company, over the past 12 months there has been a steady influx of companies entering the medicinal psychedelics industry, and many of which have opted to go public via a variety of public market platforms such as the OTC, TSX, and NASDAQ. And, from the Company’s perspective, this has, in part, contributed to an increase in general interest surrounding the industry as a whole and therefore, in the Company’s opinion, has served as a contributing factor to the continued growth and expansion of its Psychedelic Spotlight media platform over the last several months.

“Through Psychedelic Spotlight, I believe we have gained an incredibly strong grasp on this industry, established a trusted reputation within it, and have become a recognized voice for both the many different companies, advocates, and individuals who are involved in it directly or indirectly,” Said Global Trac Solutions, Inc. CEO, David Flores. “The value opportunity that I believe this creates for PSYC is truly unique. We have an opportunity to leverage our platform, our knowledge and understanding of both the industry and public markets, and the talents of our experienced team of writers and content developers to help companies more effectively showcase who they are and the value they have the potential of delivering to what is, in my opinion, becoming one of the most exciting and dynamic industries out there. And perhaps most importantly, I believe this also has the potential of positioning us to establish our initial revenue stream through Psychedelic Spotlight and as we continue to explore other value-driven opportunities intended to further expand our presence within the medicinal psychedelics industry.”