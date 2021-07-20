Salona Global Medical Device Corporation Announces Plans to Acquire $11,000,000 Annual Revenue Ergonomics and Physical Therapy Clinic Equipment Business

Under the terms of the LOI, SGMD would acquire 100% of the stock of the Target, a nationwide (U.S.) vertically integrated company founded more than a decade ago with proprietary brands and products specializing in ergonomic equipment and fittings, as well as a wide range of medical tools distributed to physical therapy clinics. According to SGMD’s due diligence, the Target had 2020 unaudited revenue in excess of $11,000,000. In 2020, the Target generated 35% gross profit margins with positive cash flow.

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the “ Company ”, “ SGMD ” or “ Salona Global ”) (TSXV: SGMD) announced today the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent (the “ LOI ”) memorializing the terms and conditions of a potential acquisition of a target business (the “ Target ”).

The acquisition, as contemplated, would be highly accretive, with the increase in revenues and profits far outweighing the increase in the shares issued for the acquistion.

If closed, the transaction would provide additional U.S. organic growth opportunities for future acquisition candidates through access to the Target’s large nationwide clinical footprint. Additionally, SGMD plans to expand selected branded products, intellectual property and designs owned by the Target into the European and Global markets.

According to the LOI, the consideration would include a down payment of US$3,200,000 and 3,709,585 restricted (12-month hold) common shares of SGMD (SGMD has approximately 63.8 million common shares outstanding, on a partially diluted basis assuming exchangeable shares of 19.162 million common shares of SGMD) followed by an earn-out payment expected 13 months after the closing estimated to be $1,500,000, split 61.5% cash and 38.5% shares (valued at a 10% discount to the 20-day vwap on the one year anniversary of the close assuming the stock trades above $2 per share). SGMD plans to close this acquisition with existing cash on the balance sheet.

“We are pleased to have executed this LOI to acquire this strategically important company which is another key building block in creating a world-class, fast growing global medical device company,” said Les Cross, Chairman and interim CEO of SGMD. “This company adds several key components to our growth platform: both significant domestic distribution at the clinical level and a small but lucrative group of products that we can extend into the European and global market -- all while being tremendously accretive.”