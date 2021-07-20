Phunware Adds Third Pediatric Healthcare Customer Win for MaaS Digital Front Door Solution on Mobile

As one of the largest freestanding pediatric health systems in the United States, including a headquarters based in the Southwest region of the country, digital transformation and innovation is a central cornerstone of the Customer’s strategy to enhance their patient and visitor experience for children, all while optimizing the utilization of their available resources for improved financial performance and better clinical outcomes.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has closed its third pediatric Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform licensing win for a patient-centric, digital front door mobile application portfolio with one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems (the “Customer”).

“We are honored to provide our tech-enabled, mobile-first capabilities optimized for healthcare so that parents and staff can focus more of their attention on the children under their care,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our digital front door helps demystify the continuum of care for our youngest and most vulnerable patient populations nationwide by ensuring that patients, parents, staff and visitors can more easily navigate complex medical campuses, health records and care protocols for better clinical outcomes.”

Phunware fast-tracks mobile solution deployments for healthcare systems and helps establish digital front doors and advanced patient experiences in support of pandemic response and clinical care efforts. Native mobile applications on iOS and Android provide a unique software layer that enables healthcare organizations to access all of Phunware’s features and capabilities to drive better engagement and care. Customers licensing MaaS for their digital front doors benefit from Phunware’s patented Location Based Services (LBS) software and Beacon Maintenance solution to deliver proximity, sub-one-second real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying beacon deployment and management for both the facility staff and administrators alike. These mobile solutions are not only ADA compliant , addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or uses a wheelchair, but also transition seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments.