checkAd

Phunware Adds Third Pediatric Healthcare Customer Win for MaaS Digital Front Door Solution on Mobile

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:30  |  47   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has closed its third pediatric Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform licensing win for a patient-centric, digital front door mobile application portfolio with one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems (the “Customer”).

As one of the largest freestanding pediatric health systems in the United States, including a headquarters based in the Southwest region of the country, digital transformation and innovation is a central cornerstone of the Customer’s strategy to enhance their patient and visitor experience for children, all while optimizing the utilization of their available resources for improved financial performance and better clinical outcomes.

“We are honored to provide our tech-enabled, mobile-first capabilities optimized for healthcare so that parents and staff can focus more of their attention on the children under their care,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “Our digital front door helps demystify the continuum of care for our youngest and most vulnerable patient populations nationwide by ensuring that patients, parents, staff and visitors can more easily navigate complex medical campuses, health records and care protocols for better clinical outcomes.”

Phunware fast-tracks mobile solution deployments for healthcare systems and helps establish digital front doors and advanced patient experiences in support of pandemic response and clinical care efforts. Native mobile applications on iOS and Android provide a unique software layer that enables healthcare organizations to access all of Phunware’s features and capabilities to drive better engagement and care. Customers licensing MaaS for their digital front doors benefit from Phunware’s patented Location Based Services (LBS) software and Beacon Maintenance solution to deliver proximity, sub-one-second real-time blue dot indoor positioning, navigation and wayfinding functionality across any campus or facility while simplifying and streamlining the underlying beacon deployment and management for both the facility staff and administrators alike. These mobile solutions are not only ADA compliant, addressing the needs of anyone who is visually impaired, hearing impaired or uses a wheelchair, but also transition seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Phunware Adds Third Pediatric Healthcare Customer Win for MaaS Digital Front Door Solution on Mobile AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
AMA: Stabilization period announcement
Junshi Biosciences and Immorna Announce Joint Venture to Develop Innovative Self-Replicating and ...
Brickell Biotech Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
NHS Industries Appoints Natasha Sever as CFO, Announces Name Change
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board