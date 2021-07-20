Greene Concepts Signs Agreement and Receives Purchase Order for 5 Truckloads of its Be WaterTM from H2O Artesian a Florida based distributor to Capture National Retail Accounts

H2O Artesian’s principal partners, Brian Adkins and Mike McMurray, lead the effort to extend BE WATER TM sales in Florida. Mr. Adkins is a distinguished sales professional with more than 20 years of consumer-packaged goods industry experience to include HBC, frozen/dry grocery, beverage and natural food categories. Mike McMurray, a well-established 30-year business owner of a concrete and remodeling company, holds strong relationships with multiple business owners throughout Florida to include restaurants and retail outlets.

Marion, North Carolina, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is happy to announce the company H2O Artesian, Inc. has signed an agreement as a new BE WATER TM distribution partner for the company’s Florida region. H2O Artesian, Inc’s focus is to identify, target and consult with national food and beverage retailer outlets in Florida to proliferate BE WATER TM sales across the state.

Brian Adkins notes, “We have already ordered our initial five truckloads of BE WATERTM due to the huge pre-sale interest we have already received throughout Florida. This includes multiple retail stores, restaurant chains and hotels which were as excited about the BE WATERTM backstory and product quality as we were. H2O Artesian takes great pride in providing BE WATERTM as a new staple good in the Florida marketplace. We are already preparing for our second order to meet the demand as we believe the first five truckloads will sell very quickly.”

Amy McNally, VP of Marketing and Regulatory, highlights, “Brian and Mike will make BE WATERTM well-known throughout the state of Florida. With 50 years of combined sales experience, they have a track record of targeted sales with a focus on customer satisfaction. They come to us with a detailed business plan for executing high-volume sales with leading retailers throughout Florida, and I am proud to partner with them.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “We expect H2O Artesian to generate massive revenue as the exclusive Greene Concepts Florida distributor while working directly with all other Florida sub-distributors and sales accounts, who will work directly with H20 Artesian to sell BE WATERTM. This synergizes talents and centers all Florida BE Water initiatives through H2O Artesian which will provide us with periodic updates as they gain new clients. I am excited to have Brian and Mike onboard. H2O Artesian’s first truckload of BE WATER left our Marion, NC bottling plant on July 15. With their efforts, we are much closer to establishing BE WATERTM as a national brand.”

About H2O Artesian, Inc.

H2O Artesian, Inc. is a Satellite Beach and Melbourne, Florida based distributor that services the entire state of Florida and distributes all of Greene Concepts brands. The company was established by Mike McMurray and Brian Adkins, who combined have over 50 years of sales and promotion expertise to retailers and consumers.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company with the company’s main plant operations in Marion, North Carolina. The Company owns and operates a bottling and beverage facility. The bottling facility has as its water sources a combination of seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer that is located deep below the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Company specializes in its premium artesian bottled water brand, BE WATER ( www.bewaterbeyou.com ), to support total body health and wellness.

