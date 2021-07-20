checkAd

Torque Lifestyle Brands Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

WHEAT RIDGE, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc. (OTC PINK:TQLB) ('Torque' or the 'Company'), an emerging leader in the $150B+ sports nutrition and supplements market, today announced that it has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will work closely with Torque management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how Torque is driving performance and through the organic growth of its diverse portfolio of supplements brands as well as growth-by-acquisition of complementary brands and vertical integration opportunities.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Lucas Zimmerman, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise Torque in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Lucas Zimmerman commented: "Torque is a clear emerging leader in the supplements space, building a robust platform company into which it can efficiently roll up smaller brands to maximize gross margins, backoffice synergies and benefit from its influencer marketing program. Their tier-1 distribution relationships with large brick-and-mortar operators like GNC provide nationwide reach into thousands of retailers - providing new channels to push through smaller brands they acquire.

"Management has guided that its American Metabolix brand can do $1.5 million in sales in 2021 alone, with comparable long-term growth opportunities spanning other brands in the Torque family of companies. Torque is well positioned for near-term growth as the Company seeks out additional bolt-on acquisitions that it believes will be accretive in the near-term, such as complementary niche supplements brands or exciting vertical integration opportunities. I believe Torque is well positioned as it works to provide audited financials as part of its march towards attaining fully-reporting, OTCQB-listed status. We find the valuation disconnect at Torque to be a unique opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors and family offices," concluded Zimmerman.

