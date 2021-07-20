checkAd

SFLMaven Announces New Sales Channel Launch on 1st Dibs, a Leading Luxury Goods Online Marketplace

1st Dibs Marks Launch of First New Sales Channel, Further Diversifying Revenue Base

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, today announced the launch of a new sales channel on 1stDibs.com, a one-of-a-kind online marketplace for luxury goods, marking the Company's first steps towards diversifying the revenue base.

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for extraordinary design. Since 2000, the website has captured the magic of the Paris flea market, connecting those seeking the most beautiful things on earth with highly coveted sellers and makers in vintage, antique and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, fine jewelry, watches and fashion. SFLMaven's 1stDibs store can be viewed by clicking here.

Admission to 1st Dibs requires a comprehensive application and vetting process, and only admits trusted sellers who are respected professionals in their fields. All sellers undergo a strict evaluation by in-house experts to vet the integrity of their listings and the quality of their service.

"We are privileged to be admitted onto such a premier luxury goods platform, serving an affluent international audience, which we believe will be receptive to the unique nature of our listings," said Joseph Ladin, Chief Executive Officer of SFLMaven. "We look forward to working closely with the dedicated team at 1st Dibs to source the hardest-to-find items their customers are searching for.

"Our partnership with 1st Dibs is the first step towards our efforts to diversify our revenue base, which today is 100% from eBay listings. In the future, we hope to further broaden our online presence across multiple platforms, delivering one-of-a-kind items at exceptional values to our customers," concluded Ladin.

About SFLMaven
SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK:SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com or follow the Company on Twitter at @sflmaven.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lucas Zimmerman
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-259-4987
SFLM@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: SFLMaven Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656193/SFLMaven-Announces-New-Sales-Channel ...




