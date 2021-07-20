OM Holdings International, Inc. (OMHI) Reports Continued Profitability, In Third Quarter/Nine Months Results

Company Maintains Profitability over $1 Million Despite Effects of COVIDNew Company Superstores on Target for Completion in 2021Over the Next 12 Months, Company Expects to Add $5 Million in Revenue and Over $500,000 in Operating Profits from New …

Over the Next 12 Months, Company Expects to Add $5 Million in Revenue and Over $500,000 in Operating Profits from New Stores

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / OneMart grocery and retail stores, and Builders Depot, in the Caribbean today announced its results for the third quarter, which ended on May 31, 2021.

Although government pandemic regulations were put into effect during the first quarter, OMHI retained all employees and was able to fully-service all customers, either in-store or via delivery, and provide them with the high-quality goods and services they expect from OneMart.

The company greatly expanded its marketing initiatives during the third quarter and nine months ended May 31, 2021 and is already seeing increases in its business from these programs, especially in the charter boat and luxury yacht market; historically, this is the largest expansion program undertaken by the company.

During the nine months ended May 31, 2021, OMHI announced the construction of two new stores in the British Virgin Islands; in addition to these new stores, management is considering four additional sites for new superstores. With its new technology subsidiary, Rydeum Caribbean, Inc., and its new stores, the nine months ended May 31, 2021, has seen the largest expansion program in company history. Management anticipates increased revenue from these activities by the end of the fiscal 2022.

THIRD QUARTER/NINE MONTHS RESULTS

The company's nine months sales performance compared to fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, was lower by 4% despite the negative effects of Covid-19 pandemic on the economy during the nine months reporting period. The third quarter reflected less than 1% difference. This demonstrates the resilient nature of the business even during such a pandemic.

For the third quarter ended May 31, 2021, sales revenue reached $7,361,292 as compared to $7,421,909 for the same prior year period; for the nine months ended May 31, 2021, revenue reached $20,629,528 as compared to $21,493,749 for the same prior year period.

The net Income for nine months which exceeded $1 million, reflected a 5% decrease over the previous year because of the COVID pandemic effect.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2021, shares were 47,101,422, as compared to 44,400,596 the same prior year period.

BUSINESS UPDATE