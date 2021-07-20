Infobird's Successful Launch of Intelligent SaaS for a Leading Fintech Company Paves the Way for Further Expansion in Financial Industry

Standardized AI Product Enables Optimization of Customer Service of Fintech Service PlatformBEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative …

Standardized AI Product Enables Optimization of Customer Service of Fintech Service Platform

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Infobird Co., Ltd (Nasdaq:IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China, announced the successful implementation of its Intelligent Quality Inspection SaaS, a new product in the era of artificial intelligence, with one of the leading Fintech companies in China. With the help of Infobird's Intelligent Quality Inspection SaaS, the Fintech client's customer service platform has realized intelligent management and operation, and sets the foundation for further upgrade of its customer service.

Infobird has continuously promoted the implementation of intelligent quality inspection in various industries in recent years, effectively expanding the application boundary of intelligent quality inspection. Since its launch, Infobird's Intelligent Quality Inspection has been used in Financial, E-commerce, Retail and other industries. It is a standardized intelligent SaaS product that can empower the clients to better track the engagement between the customer service or sales agents and end customers. This solution is essential for many industries, especially the financial industry which has very high compliance and service requirements for customer and sales centers. Inforbird's success in serving this leading Fintech client with Intelligent Quality Inspection is expected to pave the way for future expansion into financial industry. Based on the past experiences in financial and other industries, the Company will continue to evaluate the value of intelligent quality inspection, with the goal of deploying a series of intelligent customer service products to accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation and upgrading of enterprise customer service centers.

The Fintech company attaches great importance to customer service, and continuously elevates the quality of management and customer service through various methods including quality inspection and training. In order to use intelligent technology to further upgrade the management and customer service experience, the client introduced Infobird's Intelligent Quality Inspection system. Through long-term cooperation, the client has taken a great leap in customer service quality inspection from manual inspection by random sampling to automatic inspection with 100% coverage, which effectively liberated quality inspectors, achieved 100% inspections, and comprehensively improved management efficiency.