Thermic Science Proudly Files All Required Financials & Report Filings Ahead of Schedule to Bring the Company to Pink Current Status and in Compliance with the OTC Market Reporting Changes the New Rule 15c2-11 Amendments before the September 2021 Deadline

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. aka Endocan Corporation. (WKN:A1W61J) (ISIN:US29271J1097) (OTC:ENDO), is proud to announce it has officially filed all required financials & reporting requirements ahead of schedule to bring the Company current and in compliance with the OTC Market Exchange and the new Amendments to Rule 15c2-11 before the September 2021 Deadline. as confirmed:

Thermic Science now awaits processing and verifications from the OTC Markets Exchange. Once verified and processed by the OTC Markets, the Exchange will reflect and make the verified changes to the Company exchange status immediately to "Pink Verified and Current".

Thermic Science CFO Robert Kane stated, "We are already going over the filings with the OTC Markets, just as they normally do to work with Companies to help achieve their successes. We work through the updates, re-loads, and document processing with the Exchange, its financials and reporting requirements so we go step by step until its done."

Thermic Science President & CEO Raymond C. Dabney, confirmed, "This it! We did it! We should and will be Celebrating Everywhere, seems we will be soon enough! Compliance documents uploaded into the system to bring the company current and in compliance with the Amended Rule 15c2-11. But this is certainly it Guys, We Made It!

Confirmed, we are filed! We will continue communications with the OTC markets to complete the goal and see the Pink Current reporting status come to fruition. We can not get any closer than this, everything is filed and being processed now! Cheers! Stay Safe and Strong."

What is Rule 15c2-11?

First adopted nearly fifty years ago in 1971, long before the existence of electronic trading, Rule 15c2-11 was originally designed to deter fraudulent quoting activity by broker-dealers in OTC securities by requiring brokers to obtain and review specified information about the issuer before initiating a quoted market.

The SEC's recent amendments overhaul the Rule's existing framework, with the goal of enhancing investor protection and deterring deception in the OTC market through transparent and timely reporting. The amended Rule, which will be applicable in September 2021, will require OTC-traded companies to make current disclosure publicly available in order to have a publicly quoted market. The Rule also streamlines the pathway to the public market for companies meeting their disclosure requirements and allows OTC Markets Group to play a greater role in bringing companies on our markets.