WRAP Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Webcast for Thursday, July 29 at 4 30 PM ET

TEMPE, Ariz., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, will hold a Zoom video webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial and operational results will be issued in a press release shortly after the market closes that same day.

The call will be hosted by Tom Smith, CEO and President, Jim Barnes, CFO Secretary and Treasurer, and Paul Manley, VP of Investor Relations. The newest member of the executive team, Glenn Hickman, COO, will also be introduced during the call. A question-and-answer session will take place following the prepared remarks.

Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
RSVP: Webcast Registration Link

Please join the webinar 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Participants may access the live webcast by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations page at http://www.wrap.com/investors. A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page within 24 hours of the live call ending.

About WRAP
WRAP Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. WRAP develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.

WRAP’s BolaWRAP Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWRAP is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.

WRAP Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.

WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.

Follow WRAP here:
WRAP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wraptechnologies/

