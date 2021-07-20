checkAd

Walker and Associates, Inc. Joins Forces With Geoverse to Expand Their Reliable, Secure, Flexible Wireless Solution Offering

Today, Geoverse, a national provider and operator of managed private CBRS/LTE solutions, announces that Walker and Associates, Inc. has joined their partner program. As the established value-add distributor of network products and services for broadband providers, Walker delivers market reach and premier manufacturer relationships coupled with a robust services practice.

In turn, Walker gains a national mobile operator alongside turnkey networking and native professional service elements to tap the $1B CBRS global market opportunity. (Radio Resource - Mission Critical Communications | Radio Resource International, 2020).

Gus Vasilakis, Vice President of Marketing, Walker, commented: “We’re thrilled to add Geoverse to serve our customers better. Private LTE and CBRS, packaged with native professional and design services, present a significant opportunity to accelerate momentum with our strategic partners, and help us continue standing out with our customers and their communities.”

Geoverse solutions have been architected for business-critical applications using CBRS and licensed spectrum and are turnkey, incredibly easy to deploy, with dedicated or shared EPC options.

The GeoCore Evolved Packet Core Service Platform offers CBRS and licensed LTE spectrum, native Voice over LTE (VoLTE), and SMS messaging. The ability to seamlessly roam when transiting off-net delivers users a borderless private network.

In addition, GeoCore can be deployed on-site or hosted in the cloud and with several Radio Access Network (RAN) Vendors, offering partners and customers scalability and choice. All backed by an existing 24x7 customer support organization, customers do not have to bring on new resources to manage their new network.

Geoverse continues to qualify a growing list of CBRS user devices from global technology brands such as smartphones, tablets, scanners, CPE, and more to be used on their networks.

Geoverse additionally works with application partners and consulting houses to help demonstrate real-world use cases. The integrations help transform a company’s operations and introduce new ways to serve staff and customers better.

Bob Gault, the Chief Commercial Officer at Geoverse, talks about their new partner. ”Geoverse is looking to offer value beyond connectivity. The addition of a leader like Walker is significant for us. Together, we can advance private LTE/CBRS solutions across key verticals. Combining forces will help Walker better serve their customers with solutions that propel networks and end-user satisfaction to new levels.”

