Project of simplified tender offer for the shares of IGE+XAO

Colomiers and Rueil-Malmaison (France), July 20th, 2021

Schneider Electric SE (compartment A, ISIN code 0000121972) announces its intention to launch a simplified cash tender offer (the “Offer”) via its subsidiary Schneider Electric Industries SAS (SEISAS), majority shareholder holding approximately 67.7% of the share capital and 78.3% of the voting rights1 of IGE+XAO (compartment B, ISIN code FR0000030827) for the IGE+XAO shares it does not directly or indirectly own, representing approximately 31.9% of the share capital of IGE+XAO2, at a price of 260 euros per share. The proposed price represents notably (i) a 15% premium over the latest closing price of IGE+XAO, and (ii) a 17.4% premium to the volume weighted average price over the last 60 days.

After three years as majority shareholder of IGE+XAO, Schneider Electric has decided to position the company as an operational entity within its Energy Management Software Division. In this context, IGE+XAO is no longer intended to remain a listed company. This transition will simplify the governance and will also facilitate the alignment of IGE+XAO operations with Schneider Electric norms and standards. It will take place in perfect continuity with the commitment of IGE+XAO towards its customers and partners. In particular, IGE+XAO will continue to serve them as an independent software publisher and such software suites will remain completely agnostic3 towards manufacturers of electrical equipment.

IGE+XAO board of directors has set up an ad hoc committee composed of:

Mrs. Anne Varon (president of the committee and independent board member),

Mrs. Claire Greco (independent board member), and

Mr. Alain di Crescenzo (Chairman and CEO IGE+XAO).





Upon proposal of the ad hoc committee, the board of directors decided on July 19th 2021 to appoint Didier Kling Expertise & Conseil represented by Mr. Didier Kling and Mr. Teddy Guerineau4 as independent expert in order to issue a report on the financial terms of the Offer in accordance with articles 261-1 I 1°and II of the AMF General Regulation (Autorités des Marchés Financiers). Upon recommendation of the ad hoc committee, the IGE+XAO. board of directors welcomes the proposed Offer.