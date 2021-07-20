checkAd

Project of simplified tender offer for the shares of IGE+XAO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 14:51  |  38   |   |   

                                               

Project of simplified tender offer for the shares of IGE+XAO

Colomiers and Rueil-Malmaison (France), July 20th, 2021

Schneider Electric SE (compartment A, ISIN code 0000121972) announces its intention to launch a simplified cash tender offer (the “Offer”) via its subsidiary Schneider Electric Industries SAS (SEISAS), majority shareholder holding approximately 67.7% of the share capital and 78.3% of the voting rights1 of IGE+XAO (compartment B, ISIN code FR0000030827) for the IGE+XAO shares it does not directly or indirectly own, representing approximately 31.9% of the share capital of IGE+XAO2, at a price of 260 euros per share. The proposed price represents notably (i) a 15% premium over the latest closing price of IGE+XAO, and (ii) a 17.4% premium to the volume weighted average price over the last 60 days.

After three years as majority shareholder of IGE+XAO, Schneider Electric has decided to position the company as an operational entity within its Energy Management Software Division. In this context, IGE+XAO is no longer intended to remain a listed company. This transition will simplify the governance and will also facilitate the alignment of IGE+XAO operations with Schneider Electric norms and standards. It will take place in perfect continuity with the commitment of IGE+XAO towards its customers and partners. In particular, IGE+XAO will continue to serve them as an independent software publisher and such software suites will remain completely agnostic3 towards manufacturers of electrical equipment.

IGE+XAO board of directors has set up an ad hoc committee composed of:

  • Mrs. Anne Varon (president of the committee and independent board member),
  • Mrs. Claire Greco (independent board member), and
  • Mr. Alain di Crescenzo (Chairman and CEO IGE+XAO).

Upon proposal of the ad hoc committee, the board of directors decided on July 19th 2021 to appoint Didier Kling Expertise & Conseil represented by Mr. Didier Kling and Mr. Teddy Guerineau4 as independent expert in order to issue a report on the financial terms of the Offer in accordance with articles 261-1 I 1°and II of the AMF General Regulation (Autorités des Marchés Financiers). Upon recommendation of the ad hoc committee, the IGE+XAO. board of directors welcomes the proposed Offer.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Project of simplified tender offer for the shares of IGE+XAO                                                 Project of simplified tender offer for the shares of IGE+XAO Colomiers and Rueil-Malmaison (France), July 20th, 2021 Schneider Electric SE (compartment A, ISIN code …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Clover Health Co-hosts Healthcare Equity Event Alongside Community Leaders in Atlanta, Georgia
First Solar Appoints Anita Marangoly George to Board of Directors
AMA: Stabilization period announcement
Junshi Biosciences and Immorna Announce Joint Venture to Develop Innovative Self-Replicating and ...
Brickell Biotech Announces $5.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock
NHS Industries Appoints Natasha Sever as CFO, Announces Name Change
TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $300,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board