Plant Veda signs strategic partnership agreement with leading Canadian e-commerce delivery service UniUni.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with UniUni.com (“UniUni”), a leading e-commerce delivery service in Canada. 

Under the partnership agreement, UniUni will provide the delivery services for Plant Veda’s e-commerce orders across Canada. 

“Since collaborating in the local market earlier in the year, UniUni’s service quality and value have been the best,” says Sunny Gurnani, CEO, Plant Veda. “I am extremely thrilled to expand this partnership beyond our local market in BC and continue to grow with UniUni for the years to come.”

UniUni is one of Canada's leading providers of e-commerce delivery solutions, working with over 50 retailers and businesses such as Amazon, Walmart and Shopify. 

UniUni has 3,000+ delivery drivers operating through nine warehouses across Canada that safely deliver more than 30,000 parcels daily to the doorsteps of e-commerce shoppers across Canada.

Options Issuance

Plant Veda also announces it is issuing 10,000 stock options to a sales consultant which have an exercise price of $1.81, vest immediately and have a term of 2 years.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.plantveda.com.

Investor Relations:
Email: Investors@PlantVeda.com
Number: 778-383-6737

Media Contact:
Email: Media@PlantVeda.com

https://www.facebook.com/PlantVeda/

https://twitter.com/PlantVeda

https://www.instagram.com/plantveda/?hl=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIlyPYjb5hWXmGJ_FYnIHUA

Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, materially from the Company’s expectations are disclosed in the Company’s documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange and the provincial securities commissions in which it is a reporting issuer.





