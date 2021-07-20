checkAd

Alaska Communications Debuts New Internet Service Offering 1 Gigabit Speeds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 14:55  |  17   |   |   

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is bringing the speed Alaskans need with its new service, AKXinternet.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005269/en/

An Alaska Communications field technician installs a customer node on a rooftop in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo: Christophe Wu, Facebook)

An Alaska Communications field technician installs a customer node on a rooftop in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo: Christophe Wu, Facebook)

AKXinternet is a mesh fixed wireless solution offering 1 gigabit download speeds and up to 100 Mbps upload speeds.

The service offers unlimited data through a tiered speed model, with options starting at 100 Mbps.

This service is now available in select Anchorage neighborhoods. The company will expand to more locations in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and the Kenai Peninsula through 2024.

“We’re bringing more speed, more reliability and more choices to Alaskans,” said Bill Bishop, president and CEO of Alaska Communications. “Internet usage needs have changed, especially over the past 17 months, and we’re expanding our availability and options in response.”

The pandemic underscored just how critical the availability of affordable broadband is for accessing work, education, healthcare, entertainment, and staying connected with friends and family. In particular, fast upload speeds are needed for seamless video conferencing, which is an essential component of working from home.

Demonstrating its leadership, Alaska Communications is among the first internet service providers in the country to deploy this technology. Last week, Cambium Networks awarded Alaska Communications with its Wireless Connectivity Hero Award, which recognizes visionaries who are changing the world with wireless technology.

The company’s use of mesh fixed wireless meets the growing demand for reliable, high-speed internet. It uses a network of fiber and radios to create a mesh of connectivity around the customer.

“We’re using wireless solutions to extend the reach of our fiber infrastructure to serve Alaskans,” said Diedre Williams, senior vice president, operations. “Through AKXinternet, we’ll be able to bring higher speeds to more customers in a quicker time to market than trenching fiber, which is difficult to do in populated areas and is labor intensive, resulting in a slower pace of expansion.”

AKXinternet is part of Alaska Communications’ focus on network expansion. The company’s goal is to reach 6,500 new addresses with this service this year. AKXinternet expansion will continue in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and the Kenai Peninsula through 2024.

For more information, visit AlaskaCommunications.com/AKXinternet.

About Alaska Communications

Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is the leading provider of advanced broadband and managed IT services for businesses and consumers in Alaska. The company operates a highly reliable, advanced statewide data network with the latest technology and the most diverse undersea fiber optic system connecting Alaska to the contiguous U.S. For more information, visit www.AlaskaCommunications.com or www.alsk.com.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alaska Communications Debuts New Internet Service Offering 1 Gigabit Speeds Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) is bringing the speed Alaskans need with its new service, AKXinternet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005269/en/An Alaska …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State of Delaware Selects Quidel for COVID-19 Testing Program at Schools
Trinseo to Acquire Aristech Surfaces LLC as Part of Its Transformation to a Specialty Materials and ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reaches Agreement to Reopen The Grove Theatre and The Americana at ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against RenovaCare, Inc. and ...
Airgain Announces Addition of Kiva Allgood to Board
Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities in Canada with Cloudworks Acquisition
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon EBS io2 Block Express Volumes
IBM Reports 2021 Second-Quarter Results
INVESTOR NOTICE: GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, ROSEN, Encourages James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Investors with Losses ...
Cintas Selects the 2021 America’s Best Restroom Contest Finalists
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste