Dividend Growth Split Corp. Completes Treasury Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: DGS, DGS.PR.A) Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced treasury offering of class A shares and preferred shares (the “Class A Shares” and “Preferred Shares”, respectively) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $62.4 million. The Class A Shares and Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the existing symbols DGS (Class A Shares) and DGS.PR.A (Preferred Shares).

The Class A Shares were offered at a price of $7.10 per Class A Share for a distribution rate of 16.9% on the issue price, and the Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share for a yield to maturity of 5.8%.(1) The Class A Share and Preferred Share offering prices were determined so as to be non-dilutive to the most recently calculated net asset value per unit of the Company (“Unit”) (calculated as at July 8, 2021), as adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be accrued prior to or upon settlement of the offering.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., and Scotiabank and includes BMO Capital Markets, Hampton Securities Limited, TD Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James Ltd., iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated and Research Capital Corporation.

The Company invests in a portfolio (the “Portfolio”) consisting primarily of equity securities of Canadian dividend growth companies. In addition, the Company may hold up to 20% of the total assets of the Portfolio in global dividend growth companies for diversification and improved return potential, at the discretion of Brompton Funds Limited (the “Manager”). In order to qualify for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each periodic reconstitution and/or rebalancing, each dividend growth company included in the Portfolio must have (i) a market capitalization of at least CDN$2.0 billion; and (ii) a history of dividend growth or, in the Manager’s view, have high potential for future dividend growth.

