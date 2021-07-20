checkAd

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Appoints Jon M. Larson as Head of Homebuilder and Community Finance

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), collectively referred to herein as “Texas Capital Bank,” today announced that Jon M. Larson has been appointed Head of Homebuilder and Community Finance, previously known as Specialized Residential Real Estate, effective July 14, 2021.

Mr. Larson will report to Curtis Burchard, Executive Vice President and Head of Real Estate. As Head of Homebuilder and Community Finance, Mr. Larson will be responsible for leading and supervising the delivery of banking products and solutions nationwide to the homebuilders, developers, and communities we serve.

Mr. Larson brings more than 30 years of experience in real estate banking, the vast majority of which has been spent generating more than $5 billion in various homebuilder portfolios. Prior to Texas Capital Bank, he was Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Lending at BBVA USA where he was responsible for serving real estate clients’ needs in the southern California market. Prior to this, he served in a number of leadership roles over 19 years at Guaranty Bank Homebuilder Finance before it was acquired by BBVA, first in Texas and eventually as Senior Vice President and Western Region Manager focused on the states of California, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah.

“Jon is a seasoned real estate banking professional with deep experience serving all facets of the homebuilder segment. He brings strong leadership and a proven track record of success in this important, high-growth industry sector,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “We are committed to the homebuilder business, and we are confident that with Jon’s insightful expertise and extensive industry relationships we will continue to provide exceptional service to our clients as we continue our ongoing transformation.”

Mr. Burchard commented, “I am confident the Real Estate team will be energized by Jon’s appointment and know he will further enhance our relationships with the builders, developers, and communities we serve.”

Mr. Larson said, “I have long admired Texas Capital Bank and am honored to join the team. I am excited to return to Texas where I started my career and look forward to leveraging my decades of homebuilder finance experiences to help produce industry leading, differentiated client and investor relationships, and growing an exceptional team.”

About Jon M. Larson

Mr. Larson most recently served as Senior Vice President, Southern California Market Manager and Commercial Real Estate Lending at BBVA USA. Prior to BBVA, he held various leadership positions at Guaranty Bank Homebuilder Finance. Earlier in his career, Mr. Larson worked at American Federal Bank and Sunbelt Savings.

Mr. Larson received a B.A. in International Relations/Spanish from Brigham Young University and an M.B.A. in Real Estate and Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P MidCap 400, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. We are headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and work with clients across the country. For more information, please visit www.texascapitalbank.com. Member FDIC. 

CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT
Jamie Britton, 214.932.6721
Jamie.Britton@texascapitalbank.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Shannon Wherry, 469.399.8527
shannon.wherry@texascapitalbank.com




