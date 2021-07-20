checkAd

Neuropathix, Inc. Announces Publication of PCT Patent Application for the Treatment of Radiation Dermatitis and Other Skin Disorders

Autor: Accesswire
20.07.2021   

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announced today the publication of the global Patent Cooperation Treaty …

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Neuropathix, Inc. ("Neuropathix" or the "Company") (OTCQB:NPTX), a socially responsible pain management life sciences company, announced today the publication of the global Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Patent under Publication No. WO/2021/097351 "Functionalized 1,3-Benzene Diols and Their Method of Use for the Treatment of Radiation Dermatitis and Other Skin Disorders."

One of the compounds disclosed as part of this PCT Patent is the Company's proprietary ingredient LEA™. LEA™ is the trademark and acronym for Limonenyldihydroxybenzyl Ethoxycarbonyl Azetidine, the designated International Nomenclature Cosmetic Ingredient (INCI) name assigned by Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) for the Company's patented monotherapeutic compound.

"A few years ago we were asked if we had a compound to treat radiation dermatitis, a significant problem for patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments for breast cancer. Of the CBD analogues that we developed, we felt that LEA™ was best to test in parallel with cannabidiol and tacrolimus. The preclinical results were very promising and brought us to not only patenting these select compounds, but also formulating a cream which we believe may be useful for relief of symptoms across several disorders. We are now looking at launching two branded products containing LEA™, which we currently expect will happen sometime between the first and second quarter of 2022," said Dean Petkanas, CEO of Neuropathix.

LEA™, the Company's novel small molecule has been shown in preclinical testing to have protective and anti-inflammatory properties. The inhibition of release of inflammatory substances from skin cells irradiated with UVB-radiation were used in testing to monitor the comparison of the two substances. Although both compounds were effective in preventing the release of TNF-alpha (TNFα), only LEA™ was found to be effective in preventing the release of IL-1-beta (IL-1β) from human epidermal cells. The experiments completed to date suggest that LEA™ may be more effective than cannabidiol ("CBD") in preventing inflammatory responses relevant to UVB-radiation.

